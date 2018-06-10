Skip to Main Content
Trump blasts Trudeau on Twitter again, says PM 'acts hurt when called out'
New

Trump blasts Trudeau on Twitter again, says PM 'acts hurt when called out'

U.S. President Donald Trump is taking more swipes at Canada and its prime minister over trade issues as he settles in for a summit with North Korea in Singapore.

U.S. president suggests Canada is 'bragging' about benefiting from U.S. trade

The Associated Press ·
U.S. President Donald Trump waves after arriving in Singapore on Sunday. He's had some terse tweets for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump is taking more swipes at Canada and its prime minister over trade issues as he settles in for a summit with North Korea in Singapore.

Trump was travelling from North America to Asia when he withdrew from a G7 economic statement and insulted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "dishonest" and "weak." In a series of tweets from Singapore, Trump kept up the tirade while contending that "Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal."

Trump arrived in Singapore for talks with the North Korean leader, but he remains focused on the G7 conference of allies he just left behind in Quebec and the question of free trade.

Trump was reacting to Trudeau, who said Saturday that Canada would retaliate for Trump's proposed new tariffs. Trump aides accused Trudeau of betrayal of Trump for his statement on retaliation,

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us