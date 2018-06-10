Trump blasts Trudeau on Twitter again, says PM 'acts hurt when called out'

U.S. President Donald Trump is taking more swipes at Canada and its prime minister over trade issues as he settles in for a summit with North Korea in Singapore.

Trump was travelling from North America to Asia when he withdrew from a G7 economic statement and insulted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "dishonest" and "weak." In a series of tweets from Singapore, Trump kept up the tirade while contending that "Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal."

Trump arrived in Singapore for talks with the North Korean leader, but he remains focused on the G7 conference of allies he just left behind in Quebec and the question of free trade.

Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal. According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then Justin acts hurt when called out! —@realDonaldTrump Why should I, as President of the United States, allow countries to continue to make Massive Trade Surpluses, as they have for decades, while our Farmers, Workers & Taxpayers have such a big and unfair price to pay? Not fair to the PEOPLE of America! $800 Billion Trade Deficit... —@realDonaldTrump

Trump was reacting to Trudeau, who said Saturday that Canada would retaliate for Trump's proposed new tariffs. Trump aides accused Trudeau of betrayal of Trump for his statement on retaliation,