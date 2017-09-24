Travellers from eight countries will face restrictions on entry to the United States, ranging from a total ban to more targeted restrictions, under a new proclamation signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday.

The new rules — which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen — will go into effect on Oct. 18. Officials stressed that valid visas would not be revoked as a result of the proclamation.

Some countries will face full bans. Others are more tailored, such as restrictions impacting Venezuela, which will only apply to certain government officials and their families

Trump's current ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries expires Sunday evening, 90 days after it went into effect. That ban, enacted in March, extended to travellers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Trump had received on Friday a set of policy recommendations from acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke and was briefed on the matter by other administration officials, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a White House aide said.

After the Sept. 15 bombing attack on a London train, Trump wrote on Twitter that the new ban "should be far larger, tougher and more specific — but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!"

The expiring ban blocked entry into the U.S. by people from the six countries for 90 days and locked out most aspiring refugees for 120 days to give Trump's administration time to conduct a worldwide review of U.S. vetting procedures for foreign visitors.

The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — @realDonaldTrump

Critics have accused the Republican president of discriminating against Muslims in violation of constitutional guarantees of religious liberty and equal protection under the law, breaking existing U.S. immigration law and stoking religious hatred.

Some federal courts blocked the ban, but the U.S. Supreme Court allowed it to take effect in June with some restrictions.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Oct. 10 on whether the current ban discriminates against Muslims in violation of the U.S. Constitution, as lower courts previously ruled.