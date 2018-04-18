Skip to Main Content
Trump tweets dislike for TPP while hosting Japanese PM

U.S. President Donald Trump said again on Twitter on Tuesday that he does not like the landmark Trans-Pacific Partnership deal for the United States.

The president said 'I don’t like the deal for the United States' in late-night tweet

Thomson Reuters
President Donald Trump poses with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club, Tuesday. Late in the evening, Trump tweeted Japan wants the U.S. to rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but he doesn't like the deal. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press)

"While Japan and South Korea would like us to go back into TPP, I don't like the deal for the United States," he tweeted.

"Too many contingencies and no way to get out if it doesn't work. Bilateral deals are far more efficient, profitable and better for OUR workers. Look how bad WTO is to U.S."

The original 12-member agreement, which included Japan but not South Korea, was known as the TPP. It was a signature trade policy of former president Barack Obama, but he was unable to secure Congressional support for the deal.

Trump made the comment while hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

It was thrown into limbo when Trump withdrew from the deal three days after his inauguration in January 2017, a move he said was aimed at protecting U.S. jobs.

Following the U.S. withdrawal, the remaining 11 countries renegotiated parts of the TPP, and in March, they signed the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) — also known as TPP-11.

