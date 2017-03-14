The White House says President Donald Trump made more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year.

The acknowledgement came as MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said she has obtained part of Trump's 2005 tax forms, and discussed the documents on her Tuesday night show.

Maddow showed off the two pages from Trump's 1040 tax form, noting that his full return would be considerably longer.

The documents were delivered to financial journalist and author David Cay Johnston, who founded the website D.C. Report and appeared on Maddow's show.

Johnston said the documents arrived in the mail.

The records have become highly sought after because Trump refused to release his returns during the campaign, breaking a decades-long tradition. He claimed he was under audit.

'Desperate for ratings'

The White House pushed back pre-emptively Tuesday night, saying that publishing those returns would be illegal.

"You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago," the White House said in a statement.

Trump long insisted the American public wasn't interested in his returns and said little could be learned from them. But Trump's full returns would contain key details about things like his charitable giving and how much he made each year.

The issue was a major point of attack from his rival Hillary Clinton, who suggested Trump had something to hide.

The White House has not said whether or not the president plans to release his returns while he's in office.