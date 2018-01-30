A year into his presidency, Donald Trump will address Congress and the public tonight to set out his agenda to "make America great again" amid a host of challenges confronting the administration.

None looms larger than special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Trump's 2016 campaign contacts with Russia, but there is also an ongoing showdown between the parties on immigration reform, a rise in trade tensions with Canada, Mexico and China, a military presence in Afghanistan that looks to stretch to two decades, and the threat of a full-scale war with North Korea.

You can follow here for coverage of the state of the union address from Washington starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Those in attendance in the House of Representative chamber will include Trump's wife Melania Trump and other family members, and a cross-section of Americans picked by the White House, including members of the military as well as civilians who have been singled out for exemplary acts.

As always, elected officials of the Senate and House, the Supreme Court justices and members of Trump's cabinet will be present.

Here are some things to watch in the speech, which will come as the Republicans have an eye towards retaining control of the Senate and House after critical mid-term elections in November.

After the speech, the Democrats will issue a rebuttal, which has become a tradition since the 1980s.

Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy, the grandson of Robert Kennedy, will deliver the rebuttal.