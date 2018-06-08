Skip to Main Content
Trump says he may pardon Muhammad Ali for draft evasion
Trump says he may pardon Muhammad Ali for draft evasion

President Donald Trump says he may pardon another late heavyweight boxing champion — this time, Muhammad Ali. Ali was convicted for draft evasion in 1967, but the Supreme Court reversed that decision in 1971.

Boxing great's 1967 conviction was already reversed by Supreme Court in 1971

U.S. President Donald Trump says he is considering a pardon for late boxing icon Muhammad Ali, whose draft-evasion conviction was reversed in 1971. (Charles Harrity, File/Associated Press)

President Donald Trump says he may pardon another late heavyweight boxing champion — this time, Muhammad Ali.

Ali, who died on June 3, 2016, refused to enter the military during the Vietnam War, declaring himself a conscientious objector. His decision resulted in a draft-evasion conviction, and he was stripped of his heavyweight boxing crown.

Ali's legal fight ended in 1971, however, when the Supreme Court reversed the conviction 8-0, so a presidential pardon might be superfluous.

Trump told reporters before departing for the G7 summit in Charlevoix, Que., he's looking at "thousands of names" of people who could be granted clemency.

Trump's already granted a posthumous pardon to boxing's first black heavyweight champion, Jack Johnson — convicted of violating a law that made it illegal to transport women across state lines for "immoral" purposes.

Earlier this week, Trump commuted the life sentence of a woman whose cause was championed by Kim Kardashian West.

