Trump's overall health 'excellent' and he did 'exceedingly well' on cognitive test, MD says
President is 'fit for duty,' White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson tell news conference
U.S. President Donald Trump had a normal score on a cognitive exam and is in excellent health, although he could benefit from a lower-fat diet and more exercise, the White House physician said on Tuesday.
"In summary, the president's overall health is excellent," Dr. Ronny Jackson told reporters. "He continues to enjoy the significant long-term cardiac and overall health benefits that come from a lifetime of abstinence from tobacco and alcohol."
Jackson said Trump had performed "exceedingly well" on a cognitive assessment, which the president had requested. "The president is mentally very sharp, very intact. ... He is fit for duty," Jackson said.
The doctor said he initially didn't plan to do a cognitive assessment, citing his own experiences and interaction with the president and clinical guidelines. But he complied when the president requested a cognitive test as part of the more than four-hour exam, which Jackson said involved around 12 consultants.
"I think he will remain fit for duty for the remainder of this term and even for the remainder of another (four-year) term if he's elected."
Jackson, who opened the news conference by mentioning that the president had consented to the release of medical information, told reporters that there was "absolutely not" any information held back at the request of the president.
With files from CBC News