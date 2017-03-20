FBI Director James Comey has confirmed the federal agency is investigating possible links and coordination between Russia and associates of U.S. President Donald Trump.

This is the first time Comey has publicly confirmed an investigation into the U.S. intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

Comey and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers are testifying on allegations of Russian hacking and whether there were any connections between Moscow and Trump's campaign. The hearing began at 10 a.m. ET.

Comey said he's authorized by the U.S. Justice Department to make the disclosure. Typically, the FBI does not discuss or even confirm the existence of ongoing investigations.

He said the probe is part of the FBI's counter-intelligence mission. He said the investigation includes the nature of any links between individuals associated with Trump's campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any co-ordination between Russia's efforts and the campaign.

Comey added the investigation will also look at whether crimes were committed. He said he can't provide other details about the investigation.

In his opening statement, Republican Devin Nunes, chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, flatly denied on Monday that there had been a wiretap on Trump Tower in New York, but said it was possible other surveillance was used against Trump.

"Let me be clear: We know there was not a wiretap on Trump Tower. However, it's still possible that other surveillance activities were used against President Trump and his associates," said Nunes.

Nunes said "numerous" current and former U.S. officials had leaked potentially classified information, and that his committee intended to identify them to bring them to justice.

Nunes said he hopes the committee's hearings will result in a "definitive report" on Russia's involvement in the presidential election.

Trump tweets hours before hearing

Earlier this morning, Trump accused Democrats of making up allegations that Russia interfered in last year's election, and said Congress and the FBI should be going after media leaks instead.

"The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!" Trump tweeted early Monday, as news coverage on the Russia allegations dominated the morning's cable news.

"The real story that Congress, the FBI and others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information. Must find leaker now!"

Monday's hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, one of several congressional panels probing allegations of Russian meddling, could allow for the greatest public accounting to date of investigations that have shadowed the Trump administration in its first two months.

U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia meddled in the campaign to help Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton. The FBI has also been investigating ties between Russia and Trump advisers and associates during the campaign.

No evidence of wiretapping, says FBI

The top two lawmakers on the House intelligence committee said Sunday that documents the Justice Department and FBI delivered late last week offered no evidence that the Obama administration had wiretapped Trump Tower, the president's New York City headquarters.

But the panel's ranking Democrat says the material offers circumstantial evidence that American citizens colluded with Russians in Moscow's efforts to interfere in the presidential election.

"There was circumstantial evidence of collusion; there is direct evidence, I think, of deception," Adam Schiff, a Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, said on NBC's Meet the Press. "There's certainly enough for us to conduct an investigation."

Nunes said: "For the first time the American people, and all the political parties now, are paying attention to the threat that Russia poses."

"We know that the Russians were trying to get involved in our campaign, like they have for many decades. They're also trying to get involved in campaigns around the globe and over in Europe," he said on Fox News Sunday.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has scheduled a similar hearing for later in the month.