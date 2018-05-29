Trump claims investigators with Russia probe are 'meddling' in midterm elections

U.S. President Donald Trump is accusing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team of "meddling" in the upcoming midterm elections and blames Democrats for "collusion."

Mueller is leading the probe into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election with help from Trump campaign aides. So far, four Trump associates have been charged in Mueller's investigation. Three have pleaded guilty to lying to the authorities.

Trump has repeatedly referred to Mueller's team as "13 angry Democrats," although Mueller is a Republican who was appointed by Trump's deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein.

Why aren’t the 13 Angry and heavily conflicted Democrats investigating the totally Crooked Campaign of totally Crooked Hillary Clinton. It’s a Rigged Witch Hunt, that’s why! Ask them if they enjoyed her after election celebration! —@realDonaldTrump

Later Tuesday morning, Trump appeared to be taking guidance from some of his advisers and supporters to heart, saying he needed to focus more of his attention on issues important to Americans and less on the Russia investigation.