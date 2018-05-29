Skip to Main Content
Trump claims investigators with Russia probe are 'meddling' in midterm elections

U.S. President Donald Trump is accusing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team of "MEDDLING" in the upcoming midterm elections and blames Democrats for "Collusion."

Investigators are '13 angry Democrats,' Trump says, although Mueller is a Republican

The Associated Press ·
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a news conference at The White House on Saturday. Trump accused special counsel Robert Mueller's team of interfering in the midterm elections on Tuesday. (Chris Kleponis/Getty Images)

Mueller is leading the probe into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election with help from Trump campaign aides. So far, four Trump associates have been charged in Mueller's investigation. Three have pleaded guilty to lying to the authorities.

Trump has repeatedly referred to Mueller's team as "13 angry Democrats," although Mueller is a Republican who was appointed by Trump's deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein.

Later Tuesday morning, Trump appeared to be taking guidance from some of his advisers and supporters to heart, saying he needed to focus more of his attention on issues important to Americans and less on the Russia investigation.

