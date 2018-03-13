U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had replaced U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA head Mike Pompeo, and has tapped Gina Haspel to lead the CIA.
In a tweet, Trump thanked Tillerson, and said Haspel will become the first woman director of the CIA.
More to come
Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!—
@realDonaldTrump
