U.S. President Donald Trump's first conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin since taking office is causing concern among European allies and consternation among fellow Republicans about the future of U.S. penalties imposed on Moscow.

Trump was noncommittal before Saturday's scheduled telephone call about whether he was considering lifting the economic sanctions. "We'll see what happens. As far as the sanctions, very early to be talking about that," he told reporters.

Trump made those remarks Friday alongside British Prime Minister Theresa May, whose country — as part of the European Union — also has punished Russia for its provocations in Ukraine. Voicing the view of many in Europe, May said, "We believe the sanctions should continue."

Ahead of the phone call with Putin, Trump reiterated his criticism of The New York Times and The Washington Post in a series of tweets Saturday morning. He said the Times was guilty of "fake news" when it predicted his would lose the U.S. primaries and presidential election.

...dwindling subscribers and readers.They got me wrong right from the beginning and still have not changed course, and never will. DISHONEST — @realDonaldTrump

Thr coverage about me in the @nytimes and the @washingtonpost gas been so false and angry that the times actually apologized to its..... — @realDonaldTrump

The failing @nytimes has been wrong about me from the very beginning. Said I would lose the primaries, then the general election. FAKE NEWS! — @realDonaldTrump

Meanwhile, the consequences of Trump's executive order signed the previous day are now becoming apparent. Six passengers trying to fly from Cairo to New York, were barred from their flight on Saturday morning, according to officials at the Cairo airport. Five of the travellers are Iraqi, the other is from Yemen. The unidentified officials said the six were prevented from boarding an EygptAir flight to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport.

​Trump barred all refugees from six countries from entering the United States for four months — Iraq, Iran, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan — and indefinitely halted any from Syria, saying the ban is needed to keep out "radical Islamic terrorists."

Trump exercised the most sweeping use of his presidential powers since taking office a week ago, saying his administration needs time to develop more stringent screening processes for refugees, immigrants and visitors.

The New York Times reports that two Iraqi refugees were detained at JFK Airport after Trump's executive order went into effect Friday night. The Times said the pair's lawyers filed a writ of habeas corpus on Saturday in a New York court to have their clients released.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump were scheduled to talk over the phone on Saturday. (Joshua Roberts/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters)

The order immediately suspended a program that last year resettled in the U.S. roughly 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice.

Trump said the halt in the refugee program was necessary to give agencies time to develop a stricter screening system.

The U.S. may admit refugees on a case-by-case basis during the freeze, and the government will continue to process requests from people claiming religious persecution, "provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual's country."

Trump chatting with 5 world leaders

Vice-President Mike Pence was expected to join the phone conversation between Trump and Putin, but not others that Trump planned on Saturday with the leaders of Japan, Germany, France and Australia.

Two Republican senators — Arizona's John McCain, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, and Ohio's Rob Portman, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee — also warned the White House about easing any punishments on Moscow and they pledged to turn the sanctions into law.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that threatens to withdraw federal funding from jurisdictions that don't comply with federal immigration enforcement laws. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press)

"I hope President Trump will put an end to this speculation and reject such a reckless course," McCain said in a statement. "If he does not, I will work with my colleagues to codify sanctions against Russia into law."

Portman said lifting the sanctions "for any reason other than a change in the behaviour that led to those sanctions in the first place would send a dangerous message to a world already questioning the value of American leadership and the credibility of our commitments after eight years of Obama administration policies."

'Everything will be positive': Russian official

Russia's security chief, Nikolai Patrushev, was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying he had high hopes for the call. "Everything will be positive," Patrushev said.

U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Moscow meddled in the 2016 election to help Trump become president.

Then-president Barack Obama in late December ordered sanctions on Russian spy agencies, closed two Russian compounds and expelled 35 diplomats that the United States said were really spies. The new penalties add to existing U.S. sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine, which have damaged Russia's economy but only limited impact on Putin's behaviour.

In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea in Ukraine, drawing widespread condemnation in Europe and the United States and a raft of penalties.

McCain has emerged as a frequent critic of Trump among Capitol Hill Republicans. He takes a dim view of trying to reset relations with Moscow and says Trump should remember that Putin is "a murderer and a thug who seeks to undermine American national security interests at every turn."

McCain warns against 'naive' thinking

"For our commander in chief to think otherwise would be naive and dangerous," McCain said.

McCain and Portman are part of a bipartisan group of senators who have introduced legislation designed to go beyond the punishments against Russia already levied by Obama and to demonstrate to Trump that forcefully responding to Moscow's meddling isn't a partisan issue.

The bill would impose mandatory visa bans and freeze the financial assets of anyone who carries out cyberattacks against public or private computer systems and democratic institutions.

The legislation also mandates sanctions in Russia's all-important energy sector and on investments in the development of civil nuclear projects to rebuke Moscow for its provocations in eastern Ukraine and military support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.

​