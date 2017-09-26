U.S. President Donald Trump says he'll visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico next Tuesday.

Trump announced the visit after his administration was criticized for its response to the damage on the island that is home to more than three million U.S. citizens. The island has been coping with shortages of food, drinking water, electricity and various forms of communication after Hurricane Maria struck earlier this month.

Trump said Tuesday is the earliest he can visit without disrupting recovery operations, and that a visit to the U.S. Virgin Islands, which also felt the effects of Hurricane Irma, may also be on the agenda.

"We have shipped massive amounts of food and water and supplies to PR and we are continuing to do it on an hourly basis," he said.

The president was also to be briefed later in the day on the administration's hurricane recovery efforts.

Trump also said Puerto Ricans are "great people and we need to help them."

Donald Trump tweeted about Tuesday's Republican primary in Alabama as much as U.S. territory Puerto Rico in recent days, with more tweets about the protests during the national anthem dwarfing all other subjects. (CBC)

The president has drawn criticism for fixating in recent days on NFL players and their silent protests against the treatment of minorities during the national anthem, beginning with a speech in Alabama on Friday and then a series of tweets.

Trump's preoccupation led to a series of angry responses on social media, including from singer and Puerto Rico native Marc Anthony. He also drew criticism for a tweet Monday night related to Maria's impact on the island which brought up Puerto Rico's longtime difficulties with restructing its "massive debt."

Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.. — @realDonaldTrump

...It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars.... — @realDonaldTrump

...owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities - and doing well. #FEMA — @realDonaldTrump

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders rejected the notion at a news briefing on Monday that Trump was distracted from the big issues confronting the administration, and pointed out that Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert and Brock Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Administration, were headed to Puerto Rico to co-ordinate the response to the disaster.

The president also signed a disaster declaration before Maria's effects hit Puerto Rico, freeing up federal money for the response to the storm.

The top Republican leaders in Congress, meanwhile, are promising help for Puerto Rico, with Republic House Speaker Paul Ryan calling it a "humanitarian crisis."

Both Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, also Republican, said Tuesday that they are working with the Trump administration and awaiting word on what resources and disaster relief will be needed.

Hurricane Maria has left millions of U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico without food, water and housing. Ryan told reporters: "They need our help and they are going to get our help."

Ryan said the $15 billion US Congress passed early this month for hurricanes Harvey and Irma also applied to Puerto Rico.

Lines of cars and people with gas cans trying to get fuel from a gas station in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Aibonito, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 25. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)

Maria on Tuesday morning centred about 285 kilometres southeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C., moving north at 11 km/h – a tropical storm warning was in effect for a swath of the North Carolina coast, from Bogue Inlet to the Virginia border.

In North Carolina, officials estimated more than 10,000 visitors complied with evacuation orders for Hatteras and Ocracoke, both barrier islands jutting into the Atlantic.