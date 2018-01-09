U.S. President Donald Trump says he would beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential contest but doesn't think she will run.

Trump spoke Tuesday at the White House as he met with lawmakers on immigration. He says, "Oprah would be a lot of fun." But he says, "I don't think she's going to run."

The president added that he appeared on one of the media mogul's final shows and knows her "very well."

Winfrey gave an impassioned speech Sunday night at the Golden Globes that has sparked talk about whether she might run for president.

Trump doesn't think Oprah will run for U.S. presidency0:24

The idea of bumper stickers reading "Oprah 2020" may be a liberal fantasy, but some Democratic Party activists are chattering about a Winfrey for president campaign anyway.

In receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Golden Globes, Winfrey spoke of her humble upbringing and her childhood respect for civil rights heroes. But it was her support of women calling out sexual harassment that fuelled talk among Democrats in states where presidential runs usually begin — Iowa and New Hampshire.

Last fall Winfrey dismissed the notion of running for president.

Winfrey's best friend, Gayle King, is downplaying any suggestion that Winfrey might run for president.

King, a CBS host, says that Winfrey is "intrigued by the idea" of a presidential bid in 2020, but that after a long conversation with her friend the night before, she doesn't see it happening.

King said: "She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way. But I don't think she's actively considering it at this time."

She added, "You always have the right to change her mind."

Winfrey poses in the press room at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards after being presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in Beverly Hills, Calif, Sunday. (Jordan Strauss/Associated Press)

Ivanka chimes in

The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, endorsed Winfrey's Golden Globes message, if not a political future, in a recent tweet.

She wrote: "Just saw Oprah's empowering and inspiring speech at last night's #GoldenGlobes. Let's all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #UNITED."

Actress Alyssa Milano and others quickly chimed in, pointing out that Ivanka Trump's tweet doesn't mention that her father faces accusations of sexual misconduct by several women.

Milano responded to Ivanka's tweet: "Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defence Fund that is available to support your father's accusers."