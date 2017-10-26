U.S. President Donald Trump will declare the nation's opioid crisis to be a public health emergency in a bid to redirect federal resources and loosen regulations to combat widespread abuse, senior administration officials say.

Trump's planned announcement comes in response to an epidemic that has worsened in recent years and especially wreaked havoc in rural areas. Opiod abuse kills an estimated 142 Americans per day.

But the move stops short of declaring a national emergency, which would have freed up additional federal funds to combat the epidemic.

Officials said the move will help fight abuse of prescription painkillers, heroin and fentanyl by expanding access to treatment, and will curb delays in staffing the Department of Health and Human Services to help states grapple with the crisis.

It will also expand access to medical services in rural areas and shift some federal HIV money to help addicts.

"The declaration … will really reorient all of the federal government and the executive branch's resources towards focusing on providing relief for this urgent need," one official told reporters on a conference call.

Trump is scheduled to deliver the speech Thursday afternoon on fighting the opioid crisis. He's said an emergency designation will give his administration the "power to do things that you can't do right now."

Trump pledged during his campaign to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states.

Once in office, he convened a commission to study the problem, and roughly a year ago, Congress approved an extraordinary $1 billion to tackle it.

Money poured into all 50 states, with some setbacks and delays along the way.

In some locations, people addicted to opioids are starting to get treatment for the first time. In others, bureaucratic hurdles prevent innovation, driving home the point that gaining ground on the epidemic will be difficult.

At a congressional hearing Wednesday in Washington, Republicans and Democrats shared frustration as they questioned top administration officials about federal spending to fight a crisis that kills tens of thousands of people each year.

"I don't understand why more resources aren't flowing to help out a rural state like West Virginia," said David McKinley, the state's Republican representative.

Ben Ray Lujan, a Democrat congressman from New Mexico, echoed: "People at home don't feel like they're getting help."