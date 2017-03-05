Congressional intelligence committees will be asked to investigate allegations from Donald Trump that Barack Obama had the phones tapped in Trump Tower during the final weeks of the election campaign, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Sunday.
Spicer issued a series of tweets, based on a statement, including one that said the committees will determine "whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016."
He also said neither the White House nor Trump, elected U.S. president last November, will comment further "until such oversight is conducted."
(1/4) Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling.—
(2/4) President Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees—
(3/4) exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016.—
(4/4) Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted.—
Trump took to social media on Saturday, invoking politically charged references to Watergate and McCarthyism in a Twitter tirade against his presidential predecessor.
The Republican offered no evidence or explanation for his allegation of wiretapping at his Trump Tower headquarters in New York.
Later Saturday, Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis called the claim "simply false."
How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!—
I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!—
Just out: The same Russian Ambassador that met Jeff Sessions visited the Obama White House 22 times, and 4 times last year alone.—
Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!—
