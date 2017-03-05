Congressional intelligence committees will be asked to investigate allegations from Donald Trump that Barack Obama had the phones tapped in Trump Tower during the final weeks of the election campaign, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Sunday.

Spicer issued a series of tweets, based on a statement, including one that said the committees will determine "whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016."

He also said neither the White House nor Trump, elected U.S. president last November, will comment further "until such oversight is conducted."

Trump took to social media on Saturday, invoking politically charged references to Watergate and McCarthyism in a Twitter tirade against his presidential predecessor.

The Republican offered no evidence or explanation for his allegation of wiretapping at his Trump Tower headquarters in New York.

Later Saturday, Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis called the claim "simply false."