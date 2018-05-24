Trump calls off North Korea summit in letter to Kim Jong-un

President Donald Trump said the U.S. is walking away from a planned June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in a public letter addressed to the regime and released by the White House.

"Sadly based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting," said Trump.

Trump was likely referring to scornful rhetoric from North Korea directed at comments made by U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence and National Security Adviser John Bolton in recent interviews.

The North Korean government referred to Pence as a "political dummy" and said it was just as ready to meet in a nuclear confrontation as at the negotiating table. Bolton's comments involved comparing North Korea to Libya, where dictator Moammar Gadhafi was ultimately killed sometime after halting his pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Trump said in the letter that he still looked forward to meeting Kim one day but expressed regret that a "wonderful dialogue" had taken a turn.

"The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," the president said.

Boast about arsenal

Trump's Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, while in his previous capacity as CIA director, recently met with Kim. But doubts began to emerge that the summit between Trump and Kim would come off as early as last week, when North Korea called off planned talks with South Korea, which has been mediating between the two countries.

Pompeo read Trump's letter in its entirety Thursday as the Senate's foreign relations committee hearing got underway on Capitol Hill.

In the letter, Trump, as he has in the past, boasted about the "massive and powerful" nuclear capabilities of the U.S.

"I pray to God they will never have to be used," Trump wrote.

Mike Pompeo is shown meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, North Korea, in a photo that the White House said was taken over Easter weekend 2018. Pompeo read the president's letter in testimony to a Senate committee on Thursday. (U.S. Government via Reuters)

Trump hinted on Tuesday while meeting with South Korea President Moon Jae-in at the White House on Tuesday that there was "a very substantial chance" the summit, which was to be held in Singapore, might not come off.

Trump had also suggested at that time that recent meetings between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kim may have influenced the dampening of enthusiasm for the summit.

"President Xi is a world-class poker player," Trump said.

The response from the Americans comes as North Korea claimed on Thursday to have demolished its sole nuclear test site before a gathering of select foreign journalists, though not international inspectors.