U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new executive order Thursday that he says will help the United States target specific people, companies and banks financing and facilitating trade with North Korea.

He added that the effort will also target North Korea's shipping and trade networks. The order gives the U.S. treasury department discretion to sanction foreign banks that conduct transactions involving North Korea.

Trump was speaking from the United Nations in New York City, where world leaders are gathered for a meeting of the General Assembly. He was accompanied by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who expressed concern about North Korea's ongoing tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

When a reporter asked Trump if dialogue with the North Korean regime were still possible, he said, "Why not?"

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will also hold a news briefing at 3 p.m., and UN ambassador Nikki Haley will brief the media at 4:30 p.m., the White House said.

Trump told the General Assembly this week that the U.S. will have no choice but to "totally destroy" North Korea if the North continues to threaten the U.S. and its allies, including neighbours South Korea and Japan.

Earlier Thursday, U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence said Fox News Channel: "We do not desire a military conflict. But the president has made it very clear, as he did at the UN this week, that all options are on the table and we are simply not going to tolerate a rogue regime in Pyongyang obtaining usable nuclear weapons that could be mounted on a ballistic missile and threaten the people of the United States or our allies."

North Korea is the likely topic of discussion when Trump holds separate talks later Thursday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Abe. The three leaders will also meet over lunch.

Trump: 'Rocketman is on a suicide mission for himself'1:14

'We are ready to assist'

In his own speech at the UN, Moon called for the North Korean nuclear crisis to be handled so as to maintain peace on the divided Korean peninsula. Moon told the General Assembly more sanctions were needed to bring Pyongyang to the negotiating table and force it to give up its nuclear weapons, but Seoul was not seeking North Korea's collapse.

"All of our endeavours are to prevent war from breaking out and maintain peace," Moon said in his speech. "In that respect, the situation surrounding the North Korean nuclear issue needs to be managed stably so that tensions will not become overly intensified and accidental military clashes will not destroy peace," Moon said.

A former human rights activist who Trump has accused of appeasement towards North Korea, Moon urged North Korea to choose a path of peace.

"We will not seek unification by absorption or artificial means. If North Korea makes a decision even now to stand on the right side of history, we are ready to assist North Korea."

Much rhetoric, few details

Fears of a military confrontation linger, however. North Korea conducted a series of provocative launches in recent months, including a pair of intercontinental missiles believed capable of striking the continental United States and another pair that soared over Japanese territory. It also exploded its most powerful nuclear bomb to date.

The impasse is no closer to being resolved. Russia and China, which backed the new sanctions, want the U.S. to seek dialogue with the North. American officials say the time isn't right for any formal diplomatic process.

But other than using economic pressure to try to compel Pyongyang to give away its nuclear weapons — a strategy that has failed for the past decade — Trump's administration has yet to lay out a strategy for a possible negotiated settlement.

In recent weeks, the administration's lack of direction has been all too apparent, as Trump and other top officials have vacillated between bellicose talk of possible military action and, at one point, even praise for Kim for a brief lull in missile tests.