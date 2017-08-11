U.S. President Donald Trump issued another warning to North Korea on Friday with a reference to American weapons as being "locked and loaded."
"Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!" Trump wrote on Twitter, a day after his defence secretary said the United States was ready to counter any threat from Pyongyang.
'We hug each other a little tighter': Tense times in Guam
A look at the North Korean missiles that could hit Guam
The remarks were the latest in an escalating war of words between Washington and Pyongyang, which, following its latest series of missile and nuclear weapon tests, recently threatened to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
