Donald Trump may love New York, but New York doesn't seem to love him. The state has sued Trump multiple times, and even the city sued him once.

In light of New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood announcing Thursday her office was suing the Trump Foundation, the president and three of his children, here's a look at other times New York took a bite out of Donald.

We are suing the Donald J. Trump Foundation and its directors <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realDonaldTrump</a>, Donald J. Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump for extensive and persistent violations of state and federal law. <a href="https://t.co/aP2ui0tOTo">https://t.co/aP2ui0tOTo</a> <a href="https://t.co/geSMA3fx2x">pic.twitter.com/geSMA3fx2x</a> —@NewYorkStateAG

New York vs. Trump University

The now defunct Trump University was incorporated in 2004 and quickly got into trouble with the state's Department of Education, which in 2005 notified Trump and his partner they were violating state law by using the word "university" when it was not chartered as one, and that it was not licensed to offer student instruction or training in the state.

Trump University neither obtained the required licence nor moved operations out of the state, so in 2010, deputy commissioner for higher education Joseph Frey sent a letter to Trump saying use of the word "university" is "misleading and violates New York education law and the rules of the board of regents."

In June 2010, Trump University changed its name to the Trump Entrepreneur Initiative.

In 2013, the state of New York filed a $40-million civil suit against Trump University alleging illegal business operations, fraudulent practices and false claims made by the company.

Trump denied the allegations and volleyed personal attacks at New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman but in November 2016 agreed to a settlement of $25 million US.

​​​Under terms of the deal, Trump was not required to acknowledge wrongdoing.

Tax and spend

The state Department of Taxation and Finance has gone to court to obtain tax liens against Trump properties on "at least three dozen" occasions, according to an exhaustive USA Today report about the president's legal affairs.

The report found that at least five Trump companies were issued warrants totalling more than $13,000 for late or unpaid taxes just between June 15, when he declared his candidacy, and June 2016.

In 2000, the state Lobbying Commission fined Trump $250,000 for circumventing state law on corporate contribution limits by spending $150,000 to lobby against government approval of a planned Native American-run casino in the Catskills.

Location, location, intimidation

In 1985, New York City accused Trump of tenant intimidation. The lawsuit, as described in the New York Times, claimed Trump used spurious tactics to force out tenants of rent-controlled 100 Central Park South, a building he wanted to demolish so he could build his own condo tower.

Among the alleged tactics: ''drastic decreases in essential services''; ''persistent delay in repairing defective conditions with life-threatening potential''; and ''instructing employees to obtain information about the private lives [and] sex habits of the tenants."

The dispute went on for 10 years before the parties negotiated an agreement to leave the building in place but change its name to Trump Parc East: The Condominium. Tenants were able to buy their apartments at a 33 per cent discount or continue renting, with a negotiated term for rent increases.