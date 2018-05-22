Trump says North Korea summit might not happen on June 12

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday the planned Singapore summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un may not work out for June 12 and is suggesting it could be delayed.

Trump was meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday at the White House for consultations ahead of the planned June 12 summit with Kim in Singapore.

The meeting is happening as efforts to build peace between the two Koreas have hit a setback.

North Korea pulled out of planned peace talks with South Korea last week, objecting to long-scheduled joint military exercises between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea forces.

North Korea has also threatened to abandon the planned Trump-Kim meeting over the U.S. insistence on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

Moon said the "fate and the future" of the Korean Peninsula hinges on it. The South Korean leader said that despite recent developments, the dream of denuclearization for the peninsula is "one step closer."

Trump said that he detected a shift after Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for a second time in China. Trump said he hopes China isn't influencing Kim.

The U.S. and China have been negotiating over China's large trade imbalance with the U.S. Trump is also leaning on China to pressure North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.