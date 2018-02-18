U.S. President Donald Trump could not let his national security adviser's comments earlier Saturday in front of an international security conference about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election go unaddressed.

Gen. H.R. McMaster told an audience at the Munich Security Conference that the evidence of Russian meddling in the 2016 American election was beyond dispute. The comments were in response to a question from a Russian delegate a day after the indictment of 13 Russians was announced as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's federal investigation.

McMaster said "with the FBI indictment, the evidence is now incontrovertible" of Russia cyber disruption.

Several hours later, Trump said those comments were incomplete.

"General McMaster forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians and that the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems. Remember the Dirty Dossier, Uranium, Speeches, Emails and the Podesta Company!"

Trump was continuing his efforts to pin Russian collusion on the Democrats and their nominee Hillary Clinton, making reference to the part of Mueller's probe that is investigating whether contacts between members of his campaign and transition teams and Russians crossed the line into criminality.

Trump silent on possible reprisals

In addition to again attempting to distance his team from any wrongdoing as the investigation nears its ninth month, Trump also referred to a controversial dossier of research on him funded mostly, but not exclusively, by Democrats as well as a uranium transaction made during presidential rival Hillary Clinton's time at the State Department that conservatives have seized on as nefarious.

Trump has received criticism from Democrats and in the press since the indictments were announced Friday for not addressing the seriousness of the allegations, and for failing to outline how his administration is seeking to prevent discord stirred by outside forces as voters prepare to take to the polls in midterm elections in November.

Instead, as with previous indictments announced during the course of the Mueller investigation, Trump has focused on how they do not implicate him personally in any wrongdoing.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer called on Trump to step up sanctions on Russia in light of the newest revelations.

The New York Times report a day after the indictments were handed down was titled: "Trump's Conspicuous Silence Leaves a Struggle Against Russia Without A Leader."

Special Counsel Mueller’s indictments are further proof that Vladimir Putin directed a campaign to interfere with our elections, with the goal of tipping the outcome. Given these indictments, @realDonaldTrump should implement the sanctions that Congress passed immediately. 1/2 — @SenSchumer

Trump has repeatedly framed the election issue in terms of partisan politics, accusing the Democrats of being unable to get over the fact they lost in 2016. He also said he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin's assurances that he didn't meddle in U.S. affairs.

Midterms could be targeted

Trump's own appointee as director of national intelligence, Dan Coats, testified earlier this week at a Senate committee hearing that he saw no reason why Russian actors would stop now, given their apparent successes.

"There should be no doubt that Russia perceives that its past efforts have been successful and views the 2018 midterm U.S. elections as a potential target for Russian influence operations," Coats said on Feb. 13. "Frankly, the United States is under attack."

McMaster, too, was not ready for any notion of detente. In Munich he scoffed at any move to work with Russia on cybersecurity, saying "we would love to have a cyber dialogue when Russia is sincere about curtailing its sophisticated form of espionage."

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov just moments earlier had dismissed the indictments as "just blabber" through an interpreter.

McMaster succeeded Michael Flynn as national security adviser. Flynn lasted just three weeks in the role and as a result of the Mueller probe pleaded guilty in December to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, Russia's ambassador to the U.S. It is believed he is co-operating with federal authorities.

Until Trump, modern presidents rarely singled out members of their administration for public reproach.

The president has previously expressed dissatisfaction at various times over the past year with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and a number of officials at the FBI.

McMaster has generally been spared such public criticism from Trump until now.