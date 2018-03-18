U.S. President Donald Trump is reviving concerns that special counsel Robert Mueller's team, which is investigating Russian election interference, may be biased against him.

Trump tweeted on Sunday: "Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added...does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION!"

The tweet marks one of the first times that Trump has mentioned Mueller by name.

Trump allies previously have questioned whether Mueller can lead an unbiased probe because some of his investigators have made campaign contributions to Democratic candidates, including Trump's former Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton. Mueller is a former FBI director appointed by Republican President George W. Bush.

Other Trump backers have noted that Mueller interviewed with Trump to serve another term as FBI director. Trump instead nominated Christopher Wray to lead the bureau.

2nd FBI official kept meeting memos

Trump has also been raising doubts about whether former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe kept personal memos outlining McCabe's interactions with the president.

McCabe was fired on Friday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The Associated Press is reporting that McCabe's memos, describing interactions with the president, have been provided to Mueller.

Trump also tweeted on Sunday about his interactions with McCabe.

Andrew McCabe is reported to have had at least three meetings with Donald Trump and kept memos of those interactions. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

"Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don't believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?"

Comey — the FBI director who was fired last year by Trump — also kept memos of his dealings with Trump.

The AP reports that the McCabe memos are similar to the notes compiled by Comey. Those memos also recount different conversations he had with Comey, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation who wasn't authorized to discuss the memos publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

McCabe, in a statement defending himself after his firing, asserted he was singled out by the administration because of the "role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath" of Comey's firing last May.

