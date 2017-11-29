U.S. President Donald Trump fired back at British Prime Minister Theresa May over her criticism of his retweeting of anti-Muslim videos, saying she should focus on terrorism in Britain.

"Theresa @theresamay, don't focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine," Trump tweeted.

The Twitter handle Trump included in his tweet was not that of the British leader, but of a woman named Theresa Scrivener who only has only tweeted nine times and has six followers.

A few minutes later, Trump tweeted again but used May's correct Twitter handle. His initial tweet has since been deleted.

.@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine! — @realDonaldTrump

Trump received much criticism Wednesday after he retweeted a series of messages from Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of the far-right group Britain First.

Fransen's tweets included videos that purportedly showed violence against Muslims.

Following those tweets, May's spokesman James Slack said Trump was wrong to share Fransen's anti-Muslim videos. He said Britain First seeks to divide communities through its use of "hateful narratives which peddle lies and stoke tensions."

He added: "It is wrong for the president to have done this."

But May's office said an invitation for Trump to pay a state visit to Britain was not being withdrawn, though opposition politicians were calling for the visit to be cancelled.