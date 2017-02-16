U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce his new pick for labour secretary during an afternoon news conference at the White House.

He will nominate former National Labor Relations Board member R. Alexander Acosta, according to reports by NBC News and Reuters.

Trump's first choice, Andrew Puzder, withdrew his name from consideration on Wednesday amid concerns that he could not garner enough Senate votes to be confirmed.

The fast food magnate was at the centre of a swirl of controversies that included his admission earlier this month that he and his wife once employed an undocumented person as a housekeeper.

Earlier Thursday, one of Trump's other nominees fell into place with the confirmation of South Carolina congressman Mick Mulvaney as budget chief.

Mulvaney squeaked through the Senate on a 51-49 vote.