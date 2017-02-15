Fast-food chain executive Andrew Puzder formally withdrew his name from consideration to be U.S. Secretary of Labour on Wednesday amid mounting concerns he could not win enough Republican support to get confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

"After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my nomination for Secretary of Labour," Puzder said in a statement.

"While I won't be serving in the administration, I fully support the president and his highly qualified team."

Puzder's confirmation hearing was scheduled for Thursday. But some Republicans had raised concerns about his failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn't authorized to work in the U.S.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Puzder said he was "honoured to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labour and put America's workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity."

Puzder was CEO of CKE Restaurants Inc., which owns fast-food restaurants Carl's Jr. and Hardee's.