U.S. President Donald Trump, responding to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's remark about having a nuclear button on his desk, said in a tweet on Tuesday that his nuclear button "is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times,' Trump tweeted Tuesday.

"Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

In a televised speech on Monday, Kim said "the entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, and a nuclear button is always on my desk. This is reality, not a threat."