Trump says hands-off approach to Justice Department could change

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the hands-off approach he has taken to the U.S. Justice Department given the probe into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia could change, comments that could reignite concerns he might move to impede the investigation.

"Because of the fact that they have this witch-hunt going on with people in the Justice Department that shouldn't be there, they have a witch-hunt against the president of the United States going on, I've taken the position — and I don't have to take this position and maybe I'll change — that I will not be involved with the Justice Department," Trump said in an interview on Fox & Friends.

He also railed against former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey for what he said were illegal leaks of classified information, and suggested the Justice Department should be pursuing charges against him. Comey has said he never leaked any classified information.

"I am very disappointed in my Justice Department," Trump said. "I may change my mind at some point, because what's going on is a disgrace. It's an absolute disgrace."

Trump has frequently criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his decision to recuse himself from matters relating to the Russia probe, and has blasted both Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees it.

Many Democrats have expressed concern that Trump may try to remove either Rosenstein or Mueller.

Trump has denied there was any collusion between his campaign and Russia — and he did so again on Thursday — and Russia has denied interfering in the U.S. election, as U.S. intelligence agencies have charged.

'Stormy Daniels deal'

During the interview, he also said that his personal attorney Michael Cohen represented him "with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal," after previously denying any knowledge of a payment Cohen made to the porn actress alleging an affair with Trump.

Trump said weeks ago that he had no knowledge of a $130,000 US payment Cohen made to Daniels before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual tryst with Trump in 2006.

Cohen is under federal criminal investigation in New York into his personal business dealings. Trump said he has been told he was not involved.

Daniels's attorney Michael Avenatti responded Thursday: "Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen previously represented to the American people that Mr. Cohen acted on his own and Mr. Trump knew nothing about the agreement with my client, the $130K payment, etc. As I predicted, that has now been shown to be completely false."

Avenatti told the Associated Press on Thursday: "This is going to add considerable momentum to our effort to depose the president and place him under oath in an effort to discover which version of the facts is accurate."