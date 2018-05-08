Canada, Europe, Russia urge Trump not to pull out of Iran nuclear deal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging U.S. President Donald Trump not to pull his country out of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, saying that an Iran with nuclear weapons poses risks to the world.

Trump, who is facing a self-imposed May 12 deadline over whether to uphold the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), tweeted late Monday night that he would announce his decision on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET.

Trump has called the agreement, which was implemented under President Barack Obama, "the worst deal ever."

In the agreement, Iran agreed to curb nuclear enrichment in exchange for the U.S., the European Union and United Nations lifting sanctions against it.

European countries involved in the agreement met on Tuesday to underline their support for the deal and have urged Trump not to pull the U.S. out.

Senior officials from Britain, France and Germany met in Brussels on Tuesday with Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Abbas Araghchi.

In a statement, the Europeans said they "used this opportunity to reiterate their support to the continued full and effective implementation of the [agreement] by all sides."

European Commission spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said Tuesday that "the agreement is working and our commitment to continue with implementation remains."

She said the International Atomic Energy Agency has certified 10 times that Iran is complying with its obligations.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu say Tehran has lied about its nuclear ambitions and cannot be trusted.

Kocijancic said "this is not an agreement based on trust, but an agreement based on facts."

Her boss, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, helps supervise the way Iran and major world powers implement the deal and settle any disputes.

China and Russia are also signatories to the pact.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "it goes without saying that there will emerge a very serious situation" should America pull out of the deal.

Iran's president acknowledged on Tuesday his country could "face some problems" if Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal.

"It is possible that we will face some problems for two or three months, but we will pass through this," President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting at a petroleum expo in Tehran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday 'it is possible' his country could face problems if the U.S. pulls out of the nuclear deal, 'but we will pass through this.' (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Many in Tehran and elsewhere in the country are worried about what Trump's decision could mean for the country.

Already, the Iranian national currency, the rial, is trading on the black market at 66,000 to the dollar, despite the government-set rate being at 42,000 to $1.

Iran's poor economy and unemployment already sparked nationwide protests in December and January that saw at least 25 people killed and, reportedly, nearly 5,000 arrested.

But later on Tuesday, Iran's first vice-president said only the "naive" would negotiate with the United States.

Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported the comments from Eshaq Jahangiri, a popular reformist politician who has been suggested as a possible presidential contender in Iran's 2021 election.

ISNA quoted Jahangiri as saying: "Today, the biggest power in the world is yelling that it does not accept it, it's up to them what to do with the deal, but [from now on] naive individuals would accept to enter talks with such a country."

He added: "We are ready and have plan for managing the country under any circumstance."

Jahangiri's comments suggest a coming political turn against any rapprochement with the West if Trump pulls out of the deal, especially as he is a reformist — a politician who advocates for change to Iran's theocratic government

Iran's parliamentary speaker said a U.S. pullout could lead to more unity among Iranians.

Tuesday's report by parliament's news website, icana.ir, quotes Ali Larijani as saying: "Mr. Trump: ... Rest assured that this loyalty in nuclear issue will [encourage] the great Iranian nation to continue on the path of the Islamic Revolution firmly behind the leadership of its supreme leader."

In Washington, Ed Royce, the Republican chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives foreign affairs committee said the United States should continue to fix flaws in accord and "enforce the hell" out of it, but not withdraw, Reuters reported.

Speaking in Milan, former U.S. secretary of state John Kerry, who led Obama's efforts to broker the Iran nuclear deal, said withdrawing from the agreement "doesn't make sense."

John Kerry can’t get over the fact that he had his chance and blew it! Stay away from negotiations John, you are hurting your country! —@realDonaldTrump

Kerry said Iran cannot physically make nuclear weapons right now because it only has the 300 kilograms of low-enrichment uranium allowed under the agreement.

Media had already reported that Kerry has been promoting support for the deal.

Trump fired back at Kerry on Twitter early Tuesday, saying he "can't get over the fact that he had his chance and blew it" with Iran.

Trump added: "Stay away from negotiations John, you are hurting your country!"