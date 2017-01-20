Black-clad activists protesting U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration smashed store and car windows in Washington on Friday and fought with police in riot gear who responded with pepper spray and stun grenades.

About 500 people, some wearing masks and kerchiefs over their faces, marched through the city's downtown, breaking the windows of a Bank of America branch, a McDonald's outlet and a Starbucks shop, all symbols of the American capitalist system.

The crowd, which carried banners and at least one sign that read "Make Racists Afraid Again," largely dispersed after police responded in force.

About 900,000 people were expected to pack the grassy National Mall facing the Capitol, where Trump will be sworn in,

as well as the parade route along Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House and other parts of central Washington.

Earlier, liberal activists with a separate group called Disrupt J20 intermittently blocked multiple security checkpoints

leading to the largest public viewing area for the ceremony. Several were led away by police.

Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., Frida, January 20, 2017. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters)

Disrupt J20 protest organizer Alli McCracken, 28, of Washington, said the group was voicing its displeasure over Trump's controversial comments about women, illegal immigrants and Muslims.

"We have a lot of people of diverse backgrounds who are against U.S. imperialism, and we feel Trump will continue that legacy," McCracken said on a grey morning with light rain.

'Great moment in history'

Trump supporters flooded into the capital, many sporting shirts and hats bearing his "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

Carl Beams, 36, from Howell, New Jersey, stood in line with thousands of Trump supporters waiting to enter the National Mall to view the midday inauguration.

"This is a great moment in history. I wanted to be able to say I was here firsthand," said Beams, who runs a martial-arts school.

He said he believed that Trump could be a unifying force: "I think he's sending the right message and doing his part to make that happen."

Trump, the real estate mogul and reality television star who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, will be sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president, outside the U.S. embassy in London, England, pn Friday January 20, 2017. (Peter Nicholls/Reuters)

In a sign of deep divisions Trump sowed during his combative campaign, dozens of Democratic lawmakers were boycotting the swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill.

While Trump came to power bucking convention, he was wrapping himself in the traditional pomp and pageantry that accompanies the peaceful transfer of power. The president-elect attended church with his family Friday morning, then met President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama for tea at the White House. The Trumps and the Obamas travelled together in the presidential limousine for the short trip to the Capitol for the noon swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Obama sent a series of final tweets as president.

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — @POTUS

Trump supporters started lining up at security checkpoints before dawn to take their places in the quadrennial rite of democracy.

"I'm here for history," said Kevin Puchalski, a 24-year-old construction worker who drove from Philadelphia to attend the swearing-in. "This is the first president that I voted for that won." His big hope: Trump builds that promised wall on the U.S.-Mexican border. "Keep the illegals out," he said.

Protesters, too, were out early, some wearing orange jumpsuits with black hoods over their faces.

Eleanor Goldfield, who helped organize the Disrupt J20 protest, said demonstrators hope to show they will not be silent throughout Trump's presidency. She called Trump supporters "misguided, misinformed or just plain dangerous."

Trump aides said he had been personally invested in crafting his inaugural address, a relatively brief 20-minute speech that is expected to centre on his vision for what it means to be an American. Spokesman Sean Spicer said the address would be "less of an agenda and more of a philosophical document."

Trump has pledged to upend Obama's major domestic and national security policies, including repealing his signature health-care law and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. But he's offered few details of how he plans to accomplish his agenda, often sending contradictory signals.

'We're going to unify our country'

The three days of inaugural festivities kicked off Thursday. Trump left his Trump-branded jet in New York and flew to Washington in a government plane, saluting an Air Force officer as he descended the steps with his wife, Melania Trump. He and incoming vice-president Mike Pence solemnly laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery before joining supporters for an evening concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

"We're going to unify our country," Trump said at the close of the two-hour concert featuring country star Toby Keith, soul's Sam Moore and The Piano Guys. But it didn't include singer Jennifer Holliday, who backed out after an outcry from Trump critics.

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and his family gathered at the top of the steps at the Lincoln Memorial at the Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

With rain a possibility, the National Park Service announced it would be easing its "no umbrella" policy for Friday, allowing collapsible umbrellas along the parade route and on the National Mall.

All of the living American presidents were scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony, except for 92-year-old George H.W. Bush, who was hospitalized this week with pneumonia. His wife, Barbara Bush, was also admitted to the hospital after falling ill. Trump tweeted his well-wishes to the Bushes, saying he was "looking forward to a speedy recovery."

Hillary Clinton, Trump's vanquished Democratic campaign rival, and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, also planned to join dignitaries at Capitol Hill.

I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration — @HillaryClinton

While Trump revels in a celebratory lunch with lawmakers and parade down Pennsylvania Avenue — passing his newly opened Washington hotel — workers at the White House will set about the frantic process of moving out the Obamas and preparing the residence for its new occupants. Moving trucks were on standby Friday morning at the White House.

Obama, who will continue to live in Washington, was leaving town with his family after the inauguration for a vacation in Palm Springs, Calif. He planned to address a farewell gathering of staff at Joint Base Andrews before boarding his last flight on the military aircraft that ferries presidents on their travels.