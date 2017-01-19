Ever the showman, president-elect Donald Trump has promised his inauguration on Friday will be an "elegant" spectacle that will draw huge crowds to the Capitol in Washington.

The inauguration, which will include ceremonies over three days, continues to draw attention as the clock winds down.

Many artists have said they declined invitations to perform. At the same time, dozens of politicians have said they will not attend in protest of the controversial politician.

CBC News is covering the historic proceedings from top to bottom. The inauguration celebrations begin Thursday with a series of ceremonial events. Trump will be sworn in on Friday at 12 p.m. ET. The inaugural parade, luncheon and balls will follow. Scroll to the bottom for full details.

Inauguration schedule: coffee, inaugural address

Thursday

Trump and vice-president elect Mike Pence will honour American veterans at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump and Pence will also appear at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial. The concert runs from 4 to 6 p.m. ET.

Friday

Trump, Pence and their families will attend a church services at St. John's Episcopal. The ritual of attending morning church services before the inauguration was started by Franklin Roosevelt in 1933.

Trump and outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama will meet over coffee at the White House. The two leaders will then travel together to the Capitol with their wives for the inauguration ceremony.

The ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. ET . The theme of the inauguration is " Uniquely American ." The vice-president will be sworn in first by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Trump will be sworn in at noon by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. Trump will then deliver his inaugural address. Past great inaugural addresses have included Kennedy's famous, " ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country ," Reagan's " We — the American people — we are the solution ," and Roosevelt's " the only thing we have to fear is fear itself ." Historian Douglas Brinkley told CNN that he met with Trump, who plans on writing the address himself along with a policy aide. He also said Trump planned to keep his address short.

Following Trump's address, the Obama family will depart Washington aboard Marine One.

Trump and Pence will be honoured at a luncheon in the Capitol.

A procession of floats, soldiers and marching bands will pass by Trump during the Inaugural Parade along Pennsylvania Avenue. Trump's team says the parade will last about 90 minutes . (Dwight Eisenhower presided over the longest parade — at more than 4.5 hours — in 1953).

Trump will attend three inaugural balls in the evening. Two balls will be hosted at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. A ball honouring military, first responders and other service workers will be held at the National Building Museum. By comparison, Barack and Michelle Obama were present at 10 balls in 2009 and the Clintons visited 14 in 1997.

Saturday

The inauguration celebrations will end with a prayer service at Washington's National Cathedral.

The Women's March on Washington, a gathering of grassroots protest groups and not a part of the official inauguration schedule, is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.. About 200,000 people are expected.

Who will and won't perform at inauguration?

Singer Jackie Evancho, 16, will sing The Star Spangled Banner at the inauguration ceremony on Friday. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts)

Put simply, the list of confirmed performers is slim. On the eve of the inauguration, two events will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. The Voices of the People will feature choirs, marching bands and color guards among others. The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration follows and will include appearances from country singer Toby Keith, actor Jon Voight, DJ Ravidrums, Nashville singers The Frontmen of Country and rock band 3 Doors Down.

On Friday, the inauguration will feature:

New York City dance troupe the Rockettes . Three of the high kickers declined to perform.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir . Singer Jan Chamberlin quit the group, saying, "I only know I could never 'throw roses to Hitler.' And I certainly could never sing for him."

Singer and reality show star Jackie Evancho.

The list of artists who said they declined an invitation to perform includes:

Rebecca Ferguson , former runner-up on the British X-Factor.

Jennifer Holliday , a Broadway singer and actress who initially agreed to perform but later withdrew saying she wanted to stand with the LGBT community.

Welsh singer Charlotte Church who tweeted, "A simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye."

Electronic musician Moby , who said he'd only consider DJ'ing the event if Trump released his taxes.

Rock band KISS .

Canadian musician and producer David Foster .

British musician Elton John .

Canadian crooner Paul Anka , who said he couldn't perform at the ball because of a personal scheduling conflict.

Rapper and actor Ice-T who tweeted, "I didn't pick up and blocked the number."

Really a record crowd? Who's going?

Despite Trump's claims that his inauguration will draw record crowds, officials estimate about 800,000 people will come to Washington to witness the proceedings. By comparison, Obama drew a record 1.8 million people eight years ago.

Trump, a powerfully polarizing political figure, is suffering low approval ratings according to a recent Gallup poll that found that 51 per cent of Americans disapprove of Trump's transition, compared with 44 per cent that do approve. The telephone poll was conducted from Jan. 4 to 8 with a random sample of 1,032 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points at the 95 per cent confidence level.

A recent Gallup poll found that 51 per cent of Americans disapprove of Trump's transition, as compared with 44 per cent that do approve. (CBC)

Hillary Clinton, who challenged Trump for the presidency, has confirmed she and her husband will be attending. Tradition dictates that former presidents also attend the ceremony to observe the peaceful transition of power. Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush have said they are going, while George H.W. Bush, 92, has declined, citing health concerns.

Who's staying home?

A number of prominent Democrats have said they will not attend, including congressman and civil rights legend John Lewis who initiated a boycott movement when he suggested Trump was not a "legitimate" president-elect.

"I don't see this president-elect as a legitimate president," Lewis said in an interview with Meet the Press. "I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected."

Congressman John Lewis has suggested Trump is not a "legitimate" president-elect. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Trump in response tweeted that Lewis should "focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get!"

The list of Democrats who will not be there include, among others, Luis Gutiérrez, Raul Grijalva, Nydia Velazquez, Adriano Espaillat, Barbara Lee, Katherine Clark, Jared Huffman, Mark deSaulnier, Yvette Clarke, Mark Takano, Ted Lieu, Maxine Waters, John Conyers and Kurt Schrader. Some have expressed support for Lewis's stance, while others have said they object to Trump's previous controversial statements about women, blacks and Latinos.

How much will this cost?

When all is said and done, the bill is expected to total between $175 and $200 million US. Included in the tally: the swearing-in ceremony, dinners, the concert, parade, balls, and security. Trump's committee has raised a record $90 million in private donations. The rest will be paid by the taxpayers.

Trump's team has touted fundraising packages ranging in price from $25,000 to $1 million. In exchange for the hefty donations, donors will attend private dinners with Trump and Pence as well as the swearing-in and inaugural balls, according to the Washington Post.

Trump's team has raised $90 million in private donations for the inauguration. Top donors were offered rewards such as a dinner with the president-elect and vice president-elect Mike Pence. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

How much security?

About 28,000 personnel from various departments, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Secret Service and the Coast Guard, will provide security on the day of the inauguration, according to the Washington Post. They will also be joined by about 5,000 National Guard troops and 3,000 police officers.

Certain areas will be open to government vehicles only, and the perimeter will be girded by trucks and buses, to prevent assaults like the recent truck attacks in Nice and Berlin.

