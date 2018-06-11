Trump forecasts 'nice' outcome from Kim summit

U.S. President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong-un.

Trump expressed optimism about Tuesday's meeting during a working lunch with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and aides to both leaders.

Trump said "we've got a very interesting meeting in particular tomorrow, and I think things can work out very nicely." He also told Lee the decision to hold the summit in the island city-state of Singapore was "made very consciously" and offered thanks.

Armed police officers patrol outside the St. Regis hotel ahead of the U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore. (Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump and Kim spent Monday huddling with their respective advisers in luxury Singapore hotels less than half a kilometre apart, readying for a nuclear summit that could define the fate of millions, and their own political futures.

Both sides also worked to finalize preparations for the unprecedented summit.

The meeting was kicking off at 9 a.m. local time Tuesday with a handshake between Trump and Kim. A U.S. official says the leaders then plan to meet one-on-one, joined only by translators, for up to two hours before admitting their respective advisers.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly about internal deliberations and insisted on anonymity.

Tuesday's summit will be the first between a North Korean leader and a sitting American president.