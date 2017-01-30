U.S. President Donald Trump has fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she announced she would not defend his controversial immigration order.
He is naming Dana Boente, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Virginia, to serve in her place.
The White House press office said in a statement Monday that Yates "has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States."
The statement calls Yates an Obama administration appointee "who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration."
Yates not convinced executive order is lawful
Yates, a Democratic appointee, had directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend Trump's controversial executive refugee and immigration ban.
"I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution's solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right," Yates wrote in a letter Monday announcing her position.
"At present, I am not convinced that the defence of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities, nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful."
.@POTUS has named Dana Boente, US Attorney for the Eastern District of VA as Acting Attorney General. Sally Yates has been relieved.—
@PressSec
The Democrats are delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons. They have nothing going but to obstruct. Now have an Obama A.G.—
@realDonaldTrump
Trump responded by accusing Democrats of delaying approval of his cabinet nominees for political reasons. "Now have an Obama A.G.," the president wrote on Twitter.
Trump's order from Friday temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.
Trump has picked Senator Jeff Sessions to lead the Justice Department, but he has yet to be confirmed by the Senate.
The AG should pledge fidelity to the law & the Constitution not the WhiteHouse. The fact that this admin doesnt understand that is chilling.—
@SenSchumer
