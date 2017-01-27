U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive action implementing "new vetting measures" that he says are aimed at keeping "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the United States.

As he signed the orders, the president said: "We don't want them here."

Trump says he only wants to admit people to the United States who will support the country.

His comments echoed his campaign pledge to implement "extreme vetting" programs, particularly for people coming from countries with ties to terrorism.

The president signed the executive action at the Pentagon, where he met with the joint chiefs of staff and participated in a ceremonial swearing-in for Defence Secretary James Mattis.

Full details of the order were not immediately available. But earlier on Friday White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump would sign an order temporarily halting the flow of refugees into the U.S. and stopping all entries from some majority-Muslim nations.

Spicer says Trump will also sign orders focused on military readiness and the National Security Council, though he did not give details.

'I am heartbroken that America is turning its back on a proud history of welcoming refugees and immigrants — the people who helped build your country, ready to work hard in exchange for a fair chance at a new life.' — Malala Yousafzai, activist

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Prize-winning girls' education advocate from Pakistan, issued a statement saying she is "heartbroken" by Trump's decision.

"President Trump is closing the door on children, mothers and fathers fleeing violence and war. I am heartbroken that America is turning its back on a proud history of welcoming refugees and immigrants — the people who helped build your country, ready to work hard in exchange for a fair chance at a new life," she said.

"I am heartbroken that Syrian refugee children, who have suffered through six years of war by no fault of their own, are singled out for discrimination."