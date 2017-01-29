Iraq plans to lobby the U.S. administration to mitigate the impact of the new travel curbs on Iraqis, to preserve co-operation in the war on the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, two members of parliament, who declined to be identified, said on Sunday.

The Iraqi government has so far declined to comment on the executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, which suspends the entry of travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for at least 90 days.

The order stirred angry reactions in Iraq, where more than 5,000 U.S. troops are deployed to help Iraqi and regional Kurdish forces in the war against ISIS insurgents.

Some members of parliament said Iraq should retaliate with similar measures against the United States.

"Iraq is in the front line of the war on terrorism (...) and it is unfair that the Iraqis are treated in this way," parliament's foreign affairs committee said in a statement.

"We call on the Iraqi government to retaliate for the decision taken by the U.S. administration," it added after a session on Sunday in Baghdad.

One member of parliament told Reuters the government will "explain that Iraq as a sovereign country will be forced to apply similar treatment, and that would affect negatively cooperation, including military cooperation", in the conflict with ISIS.

Popular Mobilization, a coalition of mainly Shia Muslim paramilitary groups armed and trained by Iran to fight ISIS, urged Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's government to expel U.S. nationals.

An influential Shia cleric also said on Sunday that American nationals should leave Iraq, in retaliation for the travel ban.

"It would be arrogance for you to enter freely Iraq and other countries while barring to them the entrance to your country ... and therefore you should get your nationals out,'' Moqtada al-Sadr said on his website.

Iran to ban U.S. nationals

Iran said on Saturday it would stop U.S. citizens entering the country in retaliation to Washington's travel ban.

"While respecting the American people and distinguishing between them and the hostile policies of the U.S. government, Iran will implement the principle of reciprocity until the offensive U.S. limitations against Iranian nationals are lifted," a foreign ministry statement said.

"The restrictions against travel by Muslims to America ... are an open affront against the Muslim world and the Iranian nation in particular and will be known as a great gift to extremists," said the statement, carried by state media.

'It's sweet music to the ears of al-Qaeda and ISIS.' - Fawaz Gerges at the London School of Economics and Political Science

"There's a great deal of anger throughout the Middle East and the Muslim world, and in the world at large where I am, whether you're talking about France or Germany," said Mideast analysis Fawaz Gerges, speaking to CBC from London on Sunday.

"Trump's banning of Muslims from seven countries and Syrian refugees and the Iraqi refugees is basically ineffective in the fight against ISIS and al-Qaeda. It's even counterproductive. It's foolishly un-American. It's sweet music to the ears of al-Qaeda and ISIS," said Gerges, chair of contemporary Middle Eastern studies at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

"It's providing ISIS with motivation," and is the "best recruitment strategy for both al-Qaeda and ISIS," he said.



