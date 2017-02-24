Donald Trump used his appearance before the largest gathering of conservatives in the U.S. on Friday to sharply escalate his criticisms of the news media and take direct aim at the use of anonymous sources.

Reporters "shouldn't be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody's name," he declared, just hours after members of his own staff held a press briefing and refused to allow their names to be used.

"A source says that Donald Trump is a horrible, horrible human being, let them say it to my face," Trump told the Conservative Political Action Committee, meeting in Oxon Hill, Md. , this week. "Let there be no more sources."

Trump got a mixed reception during his debut speech to CPAC in 2011. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Members of Trump's White House team regularly demand anonymity when talking to reporters. Trump said he wasn't against all the press, just "the fake news media or press."

"I'm against the people that make up stories and make up sources," he said. "They shouldn't be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody's name."

It was a triumphal return to CPAC for Trump but his first time addressing the gathering as president of the country. He was warmly welcomed by the crowd — a contrast from the more wary reception he got in 2011, when he first spoke at the event.

Six years ago, he stepped onto the stage as the "money, money, money, money" chorus of the theme song of his reality TV show, The Celebrity Apprentice, blared. The crowd was less than adoring, occasionally laughing and booing the former Democrat.

Although Trump returned in subsequent years, he was notably absent last year. The presidential candidates were asked to participate in a question-and-answer session, but Trump had wanted to make a speech, said Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, an umbrella organization for conservative groups.

American conservatives heard Trump reiterate his election promises as he spoke on the third day of the four-day forum, held at the convention centre in Oxon Hill, Md., a suburb of Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

He did show up in 2015, however, a few months before he announced his candidacy.

"I am really inclined. I want to do it so badly," Trump said about the likelihood he'd run.

Now, CPAC is largely the Trump show — "TPAC," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who spoke at CPAC Thursday, called it.

Schlapp said Trump became the first president to address the group during his first year in office since Ronald Reagan in 1981. He called that a "huge sign of respect."

In his 2011 appearance, Trump tried to burnish his conservative credentials with assertions that he is pro-life and anti-gun control while heaping praise on himself and his business acumen.

And he appeared to test drive the "make America great again" phrase that would become his 2016 presidential campaign slogan. "Our country will be great again," he said. He trademarked that phrase in 2012, just after Mitt Romney lost to Barack Obama.

He told the skeptical crowd: "I have a reputation for telling it like it is. I'm known for my candor."

An angry audience member shouted: "You have zero chance of getting elected."