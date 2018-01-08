A civil rights group has called on fans attending Monday night's college football title game in Atlanta to wave white towels to send a message to a visiting U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Atlanta branch of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is also urging people to wear white to the game and to wave their towels when Trump enters the stadium.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the venue for the 2018 college football championship game in downtown Atlanta. (David Goldman/Associated Press)

The white is meant to mock the "snowflake" insult that Trump supporters have made against those who oppose the U.S. president.

"We're going to make a snowflake turn into a mighty blizzard inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium when Mr. Trump comes," Gerald Griggs, a vice-president of the Atlanta NAACP, said at a news conference Monday.

The organization also planned a "Twitter storm" beginning at 6 p.m. ET and continuing through the end of the game. They plan to use the hashtag #AllTrumpsLies to highlight what they say are lies told by the U.S. president.

The Alabama Crimson Tide faces the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff national championship, with kickoff time set for 8:17 p.m. ET.

Another group, Refuse Fascism ATL, said it was planning a demonstration outside CNN's world headquarters near the stadium. The group plans to "take a knee" there at 6:30 p.m. ET.

That will refer to the silent protest taken up by a number of U.S. professional athletes. Since late 2016, some if them have protested against police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling during the playing of the U.S. national anthem. Trump had repeatedly denounced such protests.

Atlanta police have said they will set up several designated areas for protesters and won't interfere with demonstrations unless protesters break the law. Local, state and federal law enforcement authorities said last week that they've worked for months to develop security plans.