Trump calls out KKK, hate groups, condemns hatred, bigotry and violence in Charlottesville
Air Date: Aug 14, 2017 1:08 PM ET
U.S. President says racism has no place in America in wake of racist violence in Virginia. Civil rights investigation is opened by attorney general, FBI
Latest Video
Most Viewed
- White House says Trump's condemnation of Virginia clashes includes white supremacists
- 'Not the Charlottesville I know': Residents chase away white supremacist after deadly rally
- Kim Jong-un views nuclear weapons as a way to escape fate of Saddam and Gadhafi
- Canada's record on racial discrimination under scrutiny at UN
- Trump denounces racist violence after Charlottesville attack accused denied bail
- Civil rights probe launched after clashes at white nationalist rally in Virginia leave 1 dead
- Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer a 'strong' woman who was 'all about equality'
- Drunk American tourist beaten up for giving Nazi salutes in Germany
- Odds of a North Korea nuclear 'nightmare' are slim, but here's what to watch for
- 2 Canadians among 18 killed in Burkina Faso attack
Don't Miss
-
Updated
Trump denounces racist violence after Charlottesville attack accused denied bail
-
2 Canadians among 18 killed in Burkina Faso attack
-
New
Canada's 10 NAFTA demands: A list of what Canada wants as talks start this week
-
International pressure mounts over Ford transmissions
-
CBC in Virginia
'Not the Charlottesville I know': Residents chase away white supremacist after deadly rally
-
Cases of HPV-related oral cancers have risen significantly in Canada, study finds
-
Hundreds feared dead in Sierra Leone mudslide
-
Analysis
Politicians like Brad Wall must take the fall for boom and bust: Don Pittis
-
Opinion
Attacks on due process are coming from both sides of the political spectrum: Jonathan Kay
-
How solar eclipses help us better understand our universe
-
Dying with Dignity may challenge Ontario law exempting religious hospitals from offering assisted death
-
CBC IN RUSSIA
Sanctions present Russian cheesemakers with Gouda opportunity
-
Updated
Canada's goals for 'progressive' NAFTA include labour and environmental standards, gender equality
-
Queen bees less likely to lay eggs, start colony after insecticide exposure
-
Canadian pastor freed by North Korea describes 'loneliness' of imprisonment