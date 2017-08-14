Trump calls out KKK, hate groups, condemns hatred, bigotry and violence in Charlottesville

Air Date: Aug 14, 2017 1:08 PM ET

Trump calls out KKK, hate groups, condemns hatred, bigotry and violence in Charlottesville4:14

U.S. President says racism has no place in America in wake of racist violence in Virginia. Civil rights investigation is opened by attorney general, FBI

Stay Connected with CBC News



Latest Video

Right Communications

Don't Miss