U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is renewing his call for warmer relations with Russia.

That's what he says in a tweet Saturday — a day after intelligence leaders said in a report that Russia meddled in the U.S. election on Trump's behalf.

The report predicts Russia isn't finished intruding in U.S. politics and policymaking.

Trump says on Twitter that both countries should work together to solve some of the world's most pressing issues.

Trump has long argued that improving relations with Russia would be a good thing.

He says the U.S. has enough problems around the world and that "Only 'stupid' people, or fools" would think improved relations were bad.

Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only "stupid" people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We..... — @realDonaldTrump

have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and.... — @realDonaldTrump

both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD! — @realDonaldTrump

Russian authorities, which have previously denied interfering in the U.S. elections, offered no immediate comment on the report on Saturday, and the reaction of the country's media was low-key.

In Moscow, state TV Channel One briefly covered the report, focusing on Trump's comments that the interference had no impact on the outcome of the election.

The broadcaster, which led its news program with items on Orthodox Christmas celebrations and unusually low temperatures in the Russian capital, also said the arguments used in the U.S. report had been widely mocked by internet users.

Trump names nominee for head of national intelligence

Trump says he'll nominate former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats as national intelligence director.

Former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats, seen in November in Washington, will be appointed as the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, an office created after the Sept. 11 attacks. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

Trump says in a statement that Coats — a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee before retiring from Congress last year — will lead the new administration's "ceaseless vigilance against those who seek to do us harm."

The post requires Senate confirmation. The office was created after the Sept. 11 attacks to improve co-ordination among U.S. spy and law enforcement agencies.