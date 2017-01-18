With coverage for millions of people at stake, Representative Tom Price is facing pointed questions about president-elect Donald Trump's health policies — and his own investments in health care companies — from senators considering his nomination as health secretary.

While Price, an orthopedic surgeon-turned-lawmaker, is largely a known quantity on Capitol Hill, Trump's bottom line on health care remains a mystery for Democrats and Republicans alike.

Trump campaigned on repealing "Obamacare," but at times he's sounded more like a liberal, for example, with recent comments about providing insurance for everyone and taking on the drug companies.

The Senate health, education, labour and pensions committee scheduled a hearing on Price's nomination for Wednesday.

Price, 62, is known as a budget hawk and a social conservative, he drafted his own plan to replace President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law. It would have saved taxpayers money but covered fewer people, according to an outside analysis.

Democrats intend to question Price about the impact of Trump's plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, now providing coverage for about 20 million people.

"Tom Price is one of the most extreme and partisan Washington insiders," said Senator Patty Murray of Washington state, the ranking Democrat on the committee. "We have to consider what he would do to impact people in every corner of this country."

Democrats will also zero in on Price's investments, which have prompted questions about potential conflicts of interest and calls for a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation of possible insider trading. Senior Democratic senators want to pause the nomination until an investigation can be completed, a request Republicans are unlikely to grant.

Republican Representative Tom Price will sit for a nomination hearing on Wednesday before he can be selected as president-elect Donald Trump's health secretary. (Michael Reynolds/EPA)

Last week, Price signed a government ethics agreement pledging to sell his stocks, but that didn't stop the questions. The latest controversy involves Price's purchase last year of stock in Zimmer Biomet, a major medical device manufacturer. The acquisition came around the same time that Price introduced legislation to suspend Medicare rules seen as problematic for such companies.

Republican senators are closing ranks behind Price on the ethics questions, but they want him to provide a better sense of Trump's ultimate objectives on health care. Over the weekend, the president-elect told The Washington Post that he is close to having a plan that will provide insurance for everybody and lower some costs. That surprised many on Capitol Hill, where Republicans are still looking for a path.

Republican economist Douglas Holtz-Eakin called Price "patient" and "thoughtful" — "not a fiery orator."

$1 trillion budget

The Department of Health and Human Services, which Price would lead, has a $1 trillion budget and about 80,000 employees. It runs major health insurance programs, including Medicare, Medicaid and HealthCare.gov. Price would also be ultimately responsible for the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Generally, Republicans want to overhaul the health care system to shift a greater financial responsibility and risk to individuals. They argue that would help create a genuine market for medical care, leading consumers to demand lower prices for services.

Republicans would also loosen many Obama-era regulations on insurers, such as limits on how much older customers can be charged, and requirements that certain benefits be covered. They would cap the tax-free status of employer-provided health insurance. And Price favours limitations on jury awards in malpractice cases.

Emergency room doctor Leon Haley, dean of the University of Florida College of Medicine-Jacksonville, has known Price for nearly 20 years, since they both practiced at Grady Memorial Hospital, a major safety-net institution in the Atlanta area.

Although Price's financial disclosure forms show him to be a millionaire, Haley says he believes that Price is aware of the needs of low-income patients. "I don't believe he would make any intentional decisions that will harm patients," said Haley.

Split sentiment on UN

Trump's pick for UN ambassador will echo his condemnation of the world body's treatment of Israel at her Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, although offering some praise for an organization the president-elect has disparaged.

Nikki Haley, a rising star in the Republican Party, will face tough questioning from the Senate foreign relations committee about her lack of experience in foreign policy and the federal government. Haley, who turns 45 on Friday when Trump takes office, has been governor of South Carolina since 2011.

In prepared testimony seen by Reuters, Haley seconded harsh criticism by Trump and many of their fellow Republicans and some Democrats over the United Nations' treatment of Israel, especially a Security Council resolution last month demanding an end to settlement building.

"Last month's passage of UN Resolution 2334 was a terrible mistake, making a peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians harder to achieve," Haley said in her prepared remarks.

The United States declined to veto the resolution, a move Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as "shameful.' After the Dec. 23 vote, Trump took to Twitter to criticize the 193-member world body, warning that "things will be different" at the United Nations after he takes office, without offering any details.

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is Trump's pick for ambassador to the UN, she will also has a confirmation hearing on Wednesday. (Cliff Owen/Associated Press)

Several days later, Trump tweeted: "The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"

Promising to work with Congress to push for reforms at the world body, Haley said: "The American people see the UN's mistreatment of Israel, its failure to prevent the North Korean nuclear threat, its waste and corruption, and they are fed up."

But she praised some UN's work, including aid programs she said had helped millions of people, weapons monitoring and some of its peacekeeping missions, a departure from Trump's criticisms of the international organization.

Some lawmakers who have met with Haley also said her comments in private meetings had differed from some of Trump's positions, such as praising Russian President Vladimir Putin and questioning the value of the NATO alliance.

EPA pick has sued agency

Scott Pruitt,Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has previously sued the agency. He's expected to face tough questions during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

When Trump's choice to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency first took office as Oklahoma's attorney general, he disbanded the unit responsible for protecting the state's natural resources.

Instead, Scott Pruitt reassigned his staff to focus on filing lawsuits against the federal agency he's now selected to lead.

Records also show that Pruitt, a Republican who faces a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday, failed to push a legal challenge initiated by his predecessor to protect Oklahoma's rivers from pollution caused by animal waste, after receiving tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from individuals connected to the poultry industry.

"It's not just that he disbanded the unit and moved those people around. He created a whole new unit specifically to fight the EPA, among other things," said Mark Derichsweiler, who retired last year as a water-quality engineer at Oklahoma's Department of Environmental Quality.

Derichsweiler worked on a lawsuit that Pruitt's predecessor as attorney general, Drew Edmondson, had filed against more than a dozen poultry companies that include industry giant Tyson Foods.

"I think it's become more clear that he's more of an advocate for the big energy companies and utilities than he is for the general population of Oklahoma that have to breathe the air and drink the water," Derichsweiler, a Democrat, told The Associated Press last week.

The nomination of Pruitt, 48, to lead the EPA is being fiercely opposed by environmental groups that point to fundraising ties with corporations he has sued to protect.

In Oklahoma, he joined with other Republican attorneys general in opposing the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan, which seeks to limit planet-warming carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants. Pruitt also sued over the agency's recent expansion of water bodies regulated under the federal Clean Water Act, which has been opposed by industries that would be forced to clean up polluted wastewater.

Though Pruitt ran unopposed for a second term in 2014, campaign finance reports show he raised more than $700,000, much of it from people in the energy and utility industries. Among those who gave the maximum contribution of $5,000 to Pruitt's campaign was Continental Resources chairman Harold Hamm, an Oklahoma oil tycoon who has been advising the president-elect.

Doubts on global warming

Like Trump, Pruitt has publicly cast doubt on the extensive body of scientific evidence showing that the planet is warming and that man-made carbon emissions are to blame.

Pruitt has declined repeated requests for interviews since first meeting in November with Trump about the top job at the EPA. His spokesman, Lincoln Ferguson, said responsibility for environmental enforcement cases was simply moved to a newly created unit, the solicitor general's division.

"Under the leadership of AG Pruitt, this team has held bad actors accountable and protected stewardship of Oklahoma's natural resources," Ferguson said in a statement.

However, court records show that in recent years the unit cited by Ferguson has primarily focused on litigation against the federal government in cases of perceived regulatory overreach.

Ferguson provided the AP a list of environmental cases Pruitt's office has handled. A check of court records shows many of those cases were actually initiated by Pruitt's predecessor, a Democrat who did not run for re-election in 2010.