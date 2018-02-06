U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would "love" to see another government shutdown as Republicans and Democrats in Congress worked to reach a budget deal that would prevent federal agencies from having to close their doors this week.

As lawmakers in Congress closed in on a bipartisan budget deal that could end months of budget uncertainty, Trump threatened to upend the discussions by insisting that any spending package would have to include changes to immigration laws — the issue that led to a three-day shutdown last month.

"I'd love to see a shutdown if we don't get this stuff taken care of," he said at the White House.

The White House later clarified that it did not expect the budget deal to include specifics on immigration.

Republican and Democratic leaders in the Senate say they are close to an agreement that could dramatically raise spending levels for both military and domestic programs and ensure that the government will keep operating when temporary spending expires on Thursday.

McConnell optimistic

The deal could potentially put an end to the brinkmanship over spending that has periodically roiled Washington and that resulted in funds running out for the government in January.

"I'm optimistic that very soon we'll be able to reach an agreement," Senate Rep. Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a major player in January's shutdown, told reporters Tuesday, 'We're making real progress on a spending deal.' (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the agreement would include an increase for domestic programs like drug treatment and broadband infrastructure that Democrats have sought, as well as a military spending increase championed by Republicans. "We're making real progress on a spending deal," he told reporters.

January's shutdown came about after Democrats insisted that any spending bill must also include protections for young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children, who are known as "Dreamers."

Democrats are not taking that approach this time around.

Trump's fellow Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress, are eager to keep spending and immigration separate.

"We don't need a government shutdown on this," Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock told Trump at the White House.

Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia, left, told Trump Tuesday at the White House, 'We don't need a government shutdown on this.' (Reuters)

The potential budget deal in the Senate could head off another round of last-minute posturing like what preceded last month's shutdown.

House voting tonight

The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives was set to vote on Tuesday evening on a stop-gap spending bill that would fund much of the government through March 23 and fund the military through Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year.

That measure is not likely to survive unscathed in the Senate, where Republicans cannot pass spending bills without some Democratic support. McConnell and Schumer could incorporate their agreement on domestic and military spending into the stop-gap measure, which then would have to win passage in the House.

Congress also faces another looming deadline, as the United States could have trouble paying its bills within weeks if lawmakers do not take the politically painful step of raising the debt ceiling.

The third-ranking House Republican, Representative Steve Scalise, said negotiations over the debt ceiling were being coupled with the Senate budget talks.

The third-ranking House Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise, says negotiations over the debt ceiling were being coupled with the Senate budget talks. (Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press)

Immigration issue

Lawmakers have been struggling to reach a deal on an immigration bill, despite broad public support for helping dreamers — hundreds of thousands of young Latinos who were allowed to study and work without fear of deportation under a program set up by former president Barack Obama.

Trump last year ordered those protections removed by March 5, though a federal court has blocked his administration from ending the program.

Democrats and Republicans in Congress are trying to agree on bipartisan legislation that would protect dreamers and boost border security. Schumer said the Senate could take up the issue next week.

Trump has said any immigration deal must also include funding for his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, along with changes to programs for legal immigration that would assess applicants on their skills, rather than their country of origin or ties to U.S. residents. Democrats oppose that idea.