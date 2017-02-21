U.S. President Donald Trump is calling recent threats against Jewish community centres "horrible and painful."

Trump made the remarks Tuesday after touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. He said the museum was a "meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all forms."

The threats against Jewish community centres are a "very sad reminder" of what still needs to be done, Trump said.

Trump's critics have long accused him of encouraging, or ignoring, bigotry against groups including Muslims, Mexicans and Jews. He refused to take a question about anti-Semitism during a news conference last week.

Bomb threats across U.S.

Earlier, the White House denounced "hatred and hate-motivated violence" without directly mentioning the recent threats against the centres or Jews.

Some 11 community centres across the United States were evacuated after receiving bomb threats on Monday. No arrests were made and no one was injured. All of the centres returned to normal operations.

Trump also denounced anti-Semitism in an interview on Tuesday with NBC.

"I will tell you that anti-Semitism is horrible and it's going to stop and it has to stop," he said.

The FBI said it is joining with the Justice Department to investigate "possible civil rights violations in connection with threats" to Jewish centres across the country.