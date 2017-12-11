Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment shared their stories Monday on NBC's Megyn Kelly Today.

Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

The women, who first aired their stories before the November 2016 election, also held a news conference later Monday to call for a congressional investigation into Trump's alleged behaviour. They cited the recent revelations of sexual misconduct by prominent men in business, media, and politics, for their decision to speak out publicly against Trump once again.

In recent days, congressmen John Conyers and Trent Franks, as well as Al Franken, have resigned as a result of reports of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour. The House of Representatives' ethics committee has also opened an investigation into Texas Republican Representative Blake Farenthold for allegations he sexually harassed a former staff aide and retaliated against her for complaining of discrimination.

"The environment's different," Holvey said. "Let's try again."

Holvey described the pain the women felt after Trump's election victory.

"We are private citizens and for us to put ourselves out there, to try to show America who this man is, and especially how he views women, for them to say, 'Meh, we don't care,' it hurt."

'Laughable'

The White House called the claims false and "totally disputed in most cases." It said "the timing and absurdity of these false claims speak volumes."

Crooks, a former Trump Tower receptionist who accuses him of forcibly kissing her in a 2005 incident, called the White House statement "laughable."

The news conference came in conjunction with the documentary 16 Women and Donald Trump.

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during a press briefing last month that U.S. voters had already decided the merits of the accusations by electing Trump president.

More recently, Trump has actively campaigned for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore despite allegations Moore preyed on young teen girls while an adult decades earlier.