Tropical storm Harvey has made landfall for the second time along the Gulf Coast, coming ashore early Wednesday in Louisiana, after setting a new continental U.S. record for rainfall amounts.

Harvey is targeting an area eight kilometres west of Cameron, La. with maximum sustained winds of 72 km/h but is expected to weaken through the day and continue to the north.

The storm is forecast to drop substantial amounts of rain on Louisiana before moving on to Arkansas, Tennessee and parts of Missouri.

"We are starting to get down to the end of the tunnel of all this rain," said Roger Erickson, meteorologist with the U.S. National Hurricane Centre.

people move to higher hround by boat due to floods caused by tropical storm Harvey along Tidwell Road in east Houston. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)

Harvey first made landfall Friday in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane. It then lingered over Texas for days before meandering back into the Gulf of Mexico.

Drone video over Houston shows extent of flooding1:31

The dangers for those caught in the floodwaters remain far from over. With at least 18 dead and 13,000 people rescued in the Houston area and surrounding cities and counties in Southeast Texas, others were still trying to escape from inundated homes. Meanwhile, weakened levees were in danger of failing.

Authorities expect the human toll to continue to mount, both in deaths and in tens of thousands of people made homeless by the catastrophic storm that is now the heaviest tropical downpour in U.S. history.

On Tuesday, Harvey broke the record for the greatest amount of rain ever in any storm, anywhere, in the continental United States, dumping just over 125 centimetres (more than 4 feet).

New Orleans, La., Mayor Mitch Landrieu urged residents to stay home Tuesday because of the threat of potential high water.