Louisiana braced for tropical storm Harvey Tuesday as it headed east from Texas after bringing catastrophic floods and an as-yet unknown death toll.

Crews overwhelmed by thousands of rescue calls during one of the heaviest downpours in U.S. history have had little time to search for other potential victims, but officials acknowledge the grim reality that fatalities linked to Harvey could soar once the devastating floodwaters recede from one of the country's most sprawling metropolitan centres.

More than three days after the storm ravaged the Texas coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, authorities had confirmed only three deaths — including a woman killed Monday when heavy rains dislodged a large oak tree onto her trailer home in the small town of Porter. But unconfirmed reports of others missing or presumed dead were growing.

A woman holds her child after being rescued by a boat from rising floodwaters caused by tropical storm Harvey in east Houston on Monday. (Adrees Lati/Reuters)

"We know in these kind of events that, sadly, the death toll goes up historically," Houston police Chief Art Acevedo told The Associated Press. "I'm really worried about how many bodies we're going to find."

The slow-moving storm has brought catastrophic flooding to Texas, led to mass evacuations and paralyzed Houston, the fourth most-populous U.S. city.

One Houston woman said Monday that she presumes six members of a family, including four of her grandchildren, died after their van sank into Greens Bayou in East Houston, though Houston emergency officials couldn't confirm the deaths.

Virginia Saldivar told The Associated Press her brother-in-law was driving the van Sunday when a strong current took the vehicle over a bridge and into the bayou. The driver was able to get out and urged the children to escape through the back door, Saldivar said, but they could not.

"I'm just hoping we find the bodies," Saldivar said.

Louisiana evacuation

The overnight damage in southwest Louisiana was nothing like the destruction in Texas, but Harvey pushed water into homes in the Lake Charles area and was threatening Tuesday to inundate the region with potentially disastrous flooding.

Lake Charles Fire Department Division Chief Lennie LaFleur said rescuers helped hundreds of people out of one neighbourhood, sometimes through chest-deep water.

A home in Spring, Texas, is surrounded by floodwaters from tropical storm Harvey on Monday. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

In addition to National Guard trucks and wildlife agents' boats, residents came out in jacked-up trucks and clinging to the cab of a semi-truck cab. They carried belongings in suitcases, trash bags or even soggy cardboard boxes.

"We all got stuck back there," said Andrea Boutte, who rode out on the big rig. "Those boats took forever."

Rescuers focused at first on people with medical problems or who were frail, but eventually offered to take everyone who wanted out. Most people went to homes of friends and relatives.

Officials fear additional precipitation.

"We just can't take any more," Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said, urging residents to leave flood-prone homes Monday.

"Anything we get is going to be crucial at this point."

Trump visit

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters Monday that he expects the threat to rise as outer rain bands sweep into Louisiana, adding, "This is going to play out over several days."

Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office that covers southwest Louisiana, said the area could get 25 to 38 centimetres more rain through Wednesday.

In southeast Louisiana, meteorologist Christopher Bannan said about 7 to 15 centimetres are possible through Tuesday, with about 12-25 centimetres through Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump was scheduled to visit Texas on Tuesday to survey the response to the devastating storm, the first major natural disaster of his White House tenure.

People walk with dogs along a flooded Houston street on Monday, following Tropical Storm Harvey. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle/Associated Press)

Trump was scheduled to arrive on Tuesday morning in Corpus Christi, near where Harvey came ashore on Friday, and to go later to the Texas capital Austin to meet state officials, receive briefings and tour the emergency operation center, the White House said.

"My administration is co-ordinating closely with state and local authorities in Texas and Louisiana to save lives, and we

thank our first responders and all of those involved in their efforts," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

Trump, moving to expedite federal disaster assistance, issued a federal emergency declaration Monday for five parishes in southwest Louisiana.