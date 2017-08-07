Tropical storm Franklin could be near hurricane strength by landfall Monday evening on the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The storm had reached maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h, the NHC said.

"The government of Mexico has issued a Hurricane Watch for a portion of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula from Chetumal to Punta Allen," the forecaster added.

The government of Mexico has issued a #Hurricane Watch for #Franklin from Chetumal northward to Punta Allen. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/48CtNjrbsf — @NHC_Atlantic

A Global Affairs Canada travel advisory issued Monday afternoon warned against non-essential travel to the coast of Mexico, from Chetumal northward to Punta Allen, because of the storm.