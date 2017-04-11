U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson issued an ultimatum to Russia on Tuesday: Side with the U.S. and like-minded countries on Syria, or embrace Iran, militant group Hezbollah and embattled Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

Tillerson arrived in Moscow on Tuesday. It wasn't clear what the punishment would be for a Russian government that has used its military might to help Assad and his array of allies score a series of battlefield successes in their war with Syrian opposition groups.

'It reminds me of the events in 2003 when U.S. envoys to the Security Council were demonstrating what they said were chemical weapons found in Iraq. We have seen it all already.' - Vladimir Putin, Russian President, on accusations that the Syrian government is behind last week's deadly chemical attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin immediately showed that he wouldn't back down, saying Russia knew about planned "provocations" — what he called fake chemical attacks — to blame Syria's government for using chemical weapons. He said the United Nations should first investigate the attack.

"It reminds me of the events in 2003 when U.S. envoys to the Security Council were demonstrating what they said were chemical weapons found in Iraq," Putin told reporters on Tuesday. "We have seen it all already."

Russia also announced Tuesday that it will host the foreign ministers of Iran and Syria on Friday.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attends a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow on Tuesday. (Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)

1st official trip to Russia

Tillerson is in Moscow to meet with Russian officials about the Syria civil war. It is the first official trip to Russia by a member of U.S. President Donald Trump's cabinet. It's unclear if Putin and Tillerson will meet.

Before heading to Russia, Tillerson told reporters that Moscow had either failed to take seriously its obligation to rid Syria of chemical weapons, or had been incompetent. But, he said, the distinction "doesn't much matter to the dead."

His trip follows Monday's claim by a senior U.S. official that Washington has concluded Russia knew in advance of Syria's chemical weapons attack. The official, who wasn't authorized to speak publicly on intelligence matters and demanded anonymity, didn't offer concrete proof and others in the Trump administration cautioned that no final determination of Russia's foreknowledge had been made.

"We cannot let this happen again," the secretary of state said.

"We want to relieve the suffering of the Syrian people. Russia can be a part of that future and play an important role," Tillerson added in remarks to reporters. "Or Russia can maintain its alliance with this group, which we believe is not going to serve Russia's interests longer term."

U.S. and Russian national flags fly as Tillerson arrives at Moscow's Vnukovo airport Tuesday. (Ivan Sekretarev/Associated Press)

​

Russia has defended the Syrian government, a staunch ally, against U.S. allegations it was behind the nerve gas attack in Syria's Idlib province last week which killed scores, saying there is no evidence to underpin such an allegation.

'The reign of the Assad family is coming to an end.' — Rex Tillerson, U.S. secretary of state

Putin said Moscow would tolerate Western criticism of its role in Syria, but hoped that attitudes would eventually soften.

Meanwhile, a Turkish minister said test results confirm that sarin gas was used in the attack in Syria last week.

A Syrian child receives treatment at a field hospital after the recent chemical attack in Idlib province. (EPA)

The international chemical weapons watchdog has scheduled a meeting of its executive council to discuss the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

According to a written notification posted Tuesday on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' website, the behind-closed-doors meeting will be held Thursday at its headquarters in The Hague.

Assad's reign 'coming to an end,' Tillerson says

Tillerson said it was clear the U.S. saw no role for Assad in Syria's future, given that he had lost legitimacy.

"It is clear to all of us that the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end," he said. "But the question of how that ends and the transition itself could be very important in our view to the durability, the stability inside of a unified Syria."

"That's why we are not presupposing how that occurs," Tillerson added.

He said the ceasefire talks that Russia and Iran have helped broker in the Kazakh capital, Astana, could generate momentum toward broader talks about a political transition — if the Astana talks succeed in creating a durable ceasefire. The resulting political talks would take place under the auspices of the United Nations process in Geneva.

"To date, Astana has not achieved much progress," Tillerson said.

A key focus since the chemical attack has been on increasing pressure on Russia, Assad's strongest ally, which has used its own military to keep Assad in power.

The Kremlin declined to say whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would meet with Tillerson, in line with its usual practice of not announcing such meetings ahead of time. (Ivan Sekretarev/AFP/Getty Images)

High-stakes meeting

The U.S. and others have said that Russia bears responsibility for the deaths of civilians at the hands of Assad given Moscow's role in guaranteeing the 2013 deal in which Assad was supposed to have given up his chemical weapons arsenal.

The United States has sought to minimize expectations for the trip or the likelihood that the U.S. will leave with any concessions from Russia regarding its support for Assad. Instead, the U.S. is hoping to use the visit — the first by a Trump Cabinet official to Russia — to convey its expectations to Moscow and then allow the Russians a period of time to respond.

Though intended to punish Assad for a chemical weapons attack, the U.S. strikes last week served to refocus the world's attention on the bloody war in Syria, now in its seventh year. Diplomats gathered in Italy as U.S. officials in Washington floated the possibility of new sanctions on the Syrian and Russian military, plus the threat of additional U.S. military action if Assad's government continues attacking civilians.