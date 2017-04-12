Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday trust had eroded between the United States and Russia under President Donald Trump as Moscow delivered an unusually hostile reception to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a faceoff over Syria.

Any hope in Russia that the Trump administration would herald less confrontational relations has been dashed in the past week after the new U.S. leader fired close to 60 missiles at Syria to punish Moscow's ally for its suspected use of poison gas.

'The level of trust ... has not improved but has rather deteriorated.' — Vladimir Putin, Russia's president

Tillerson met Putin in the Kremlin after talking to his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, for around three hours. The Kremlin had previously declined to confirm Putin would meet Tillerson, reflecting tensions over the U.S. strike on Syria.

"One could say that the level of trust on a working level, especially on the military level, has not improved but has rather deteriorated," Putin said in an interview broadcast on Russian television.

He doubled down on Russia's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, repeating denials that Assad's government was to blame for the gas attack last week and adding a new theory that the attack may have been faked by Assad's enemies.

Tillerson reiterated the U.S. position that Assad must eventually relinquish power in Syria but appeared to take a slightly softer line with Russia.

"We discussed our view that Russia, as their closest ally in the conflict, perhaps has the best means of helping Assad recognize this reality," he said.

Putin and Tillerson know each other well from Tillerson's days as Exxon Mobil CEO. Putin had even honoured Tillerson with a friendship award.

Chilly reception

Earlier Wednesday, Lavrov greeted Tillerson with unusually icy remarks, denouncing the missile strike on Syria as illegal and accusing Washington of behaving unpredictably.

Lavrov said Russia was trying to understand the "real intentions" of the Trump administration. He said Moscow has lots of questions about the "very ambiguous" and "contradictory" ideas emanating from Washington.

"We have seen very alarming actions recently," Lavrov said. "We consider it of utmost importance to prevent the risks of replay of similar action in the future."

One of Lavrov's deputies was even more undiplomatic.

"In general, primitiveness and loutishness are very characteristic of the current rhetoric coming out of Washington," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russia's state-owned RIA news agency.

But Lavrov said some progress had been made on Syria at the meeting and that a working group would be set up to examine the poor state of U.S.-Russia ties. He also said that Putin had agreed to reactivate a U.S.-Russian air safety agreement over Syria which Moscow suspended after the U.S. missile strikes.

Tillerson noted the low level of trust between the two countries.

"The world's two foremost nuclear powers cannot have this kind of relationship," he said.

Moscow's hostility to Trump administration figures is a sharp change from last year, when Putin hailed Trump as a strong figure and Russian state television was consistently full of effusive praise for him.

The palpable tension hanging over Tillerson's trip spoke to a widening chasm between the former Cold War foes.

"Frankly, Putin is backing a person that's truly an evil person," Trump said in a Fox Business Network interview, referring to Assad. "I think it's very bad for Russia. I think it's very bad for mankind."

Trump said the U.S. had no plans to become more deeply involved in Syria and only fired the missiles because of last week's deadly chemical weapons attack that killed dozens. Turkey has said tests showed sarin gas was used.

"Are we going to get involved with Syria? No," Trump said in the interview, which aired Wednesday. "But if I see them using gas … we have to do something."

Accusations against Moscow

The White House has accused Moscow of trying to cover up Assad's use of chemical weapons after the attack on a town killed 87 people last week.

Trump responded to the gas attack by firing 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian air base on Friday. Washington warned Moscow, and Russian troops at the base were not hit.

The U.S. fired dozens of Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian air force base last week, saying it was in retaliation for the regime's use of chemical weapons against a rebel-held town. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy/Associated Press)

Moscow has stood by Assad, saying the poison gas belonged to rebels, an explanation Washington dismisses as beyond credible. Putin said that either gas belonging to the rebels was released when it was hit by a Syrian strike on a rebel arms dump, or the rebels faked the incident to discredit Assad.

Russia blocked a Western effort at the UN Security Council on Wednesday to condemn the gas attack and push Assad to co-operate with international inquiries into the incident.

It was the eighth time during Syria's civil war that Moscow has used its veto power on the Security Council to shield Assad's government.​