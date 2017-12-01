Secretary of State Rex Tillerson dismisses reports that the White House is trying to get rid of him. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson dismissed as "laughable" Friday reports that the White House is weighing a plan under which he would be replaced by CIA director Mike Pompeo.

Media reports on Thursday, first published by the New York Times, cited U.S. officials as saying that Trump has a plan to replace his embattled secretary of state with Pompeo, a former U.S. congressman who now heads the Central Intelligence Agency.

Asked if some at the White House wanted him to resign, Tillerson told reporters: "It's laughable … laughable." His comments came as he posed for pictures with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Seraj of the UN-backed government in Tripoli.

Tillerson's relationship with Trump has been strained by the top U.S. diplomat's softer line on North Korea and other policy differences, as well as by reports in October that he had called the president a "moron."

Tillerson shakes hands with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj at the State Department in Washington. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

Tillerson has not directly addressed whether he made the comment, though his spokesperson denied it.

Asked on Thursday whether he wanted Tillerson to remain in his job, Trump sidestepped the question, telling reporters at the White House: "He's here. Rex is here."

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said Thursday White House chief of staff John Kelly had told Tillerson's chief of staff the reports on him being replaced were not true.