3 Americans released from North Korean prison, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is on his way back from North Korea with three American detainees, and that they "seem to be in good health."

Trump made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday: "Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting."

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. —@realDonaldTrump

Trump said Pompeo had a "good meeting" with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

In another Tweet, Trump said Pompeo and the detainees will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2 a.m. ET Thursday. He said, "I will be there to greet them. Very exciting!"

Trump is planning a historic summit with the North Korean leader, which is expected to take place in late May or early June.

The fate of the detained Americans — Kim Hak-song, Kim Dong-chul and Tony Kim — had been among a number of delicate issues in the run-up to the first-ever meeting of U.S. and North Korean leaders. The U.S. had called on Kim to free them as a gesture of goodwill and sincerity before the meeting.

South Korea's presidential Blue House welcomed the news of the release, saying the move would have a "positive effect" for the upcoming American — North Korean talks.

Blue House spokesperson Yoon Young-chan also called on Pyongyang to release six South Korean detainees.

"In order to reinforce reconciliation between South Korea and North Korea and to spread peace on the Korean peninsula, we wish for a swift repatriation of South Korean detainees," Yoon said in a statement.