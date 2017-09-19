British police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the bomb that partially exploded on a London subway last week.

Police said they arrested a 25-year-old man in Wales on Tuesday evening under the Terrorism Act.

They say a property in Newport, Wales, was being searched.

Two other men arrested over the weekend — an 18-year-old refugee from Iraq and a 21-year-old from Syria — remain in custody. Neither has been charged.

The partially exploded bomb injured 30 people when it detonated inside a crowded subway car on Friday.

Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants have claimed responsibility.